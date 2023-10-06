Elcamino Releases BSF Debut Album 'They Spit On Jesus'

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Elcamino Releases BSF Debut Album 'They Spit On Jesus'

ELCamino's versatility sets him apart from his peers.  Lyrically, he is capable of painting bleak tales and violent escapades, but also deft at seamlessly shifting styles mid-verse to highlight his soulful and moody singing voice.  Both of these attributes create exhilarating musical highs. 

Those musical highs have created a runway for Camino to do his thing on numerous big stages over the last few years, as he added his versatility to a litany of high-profile projects, including; Boldy James & The Alchemist's The Price Of Tea In China Deluxe (2020), Westside Gunn's Shady Records Debut Who Made The Sunshine (2020), Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud's Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired (2020), Boldy James The Versace Tape (2020), Benny The Butcher's Pyrex Picasso (2021) & Trust The Soprano's (2021), Conway The Machine's La Maquina (2021) & Griselda's Conflicted Motion Picture Soundtrack (2021), and BSF's Long Live DJ Shay album (2022) on which he was featured on two tracks.

Camino has had a long-standing affiliation with BSF and Griselda over the years, and he has been a frequent and valued contributor to both of the trend-setting crews.  Not long after the release of Long Live DJ Shay, Benny The Butcher announced that he had officially signed Elcamino to his BSF imprint.  Benny and Camino christened that announcement with the release of a joint single and video for, “80's Bills,” which served as his first official BSF release.

Now, Elcamino has released his first BSF album, They Spit On Jesus, which is now available.  Camino also released a new video, “New Bills,” with BSF capo Benny The Butcher.  The “New Bills” video can be viewed below. 

They Spit On Jesus features collaborations with Benny The Butcher, Inspectah Deck, Havoc (of Mobb Deep), Armani Caesar, Jansport J and his fellow BSF brethren Loveboat Luciano and Fuego Base. 

“Greatness comes from studying the greats that paved the way and I feel They Spit On Jesus is my greatest body of work to date” Elcamino pledges. 

“This is first-generation Griselda art; that has been copied over the years” Benny The Butcher asserts.  “Elcamino is bringing it back to the original sound and feeling.” 

Elcamino's BSF debut album They Spit On Jesus is now available via BSF Records. 

Watch Elcamino FEAT Benny The Butcher “New Bills” Video:

Listen to the album here:



