Elbow Release First Official Single, 'Empires', Announce Eighth Studio Album 'Giants Of All Sizes'

Today, elbow have released 'Empires,' the first official single taken from their eighth studio album, 'Giants of All Sizes' - out October 11 [Polydor/Verve Label Group].



Listen to 'Empires' HERE.



'Empires' is a key example of the 'bruised heart' that singer and lyricist Guy Garvey has identified as being at the core of 'Giants of All Sizes.' An insidious, beguiling melody hides a lyric of darkness and despair, tempered by acceptance of the temporary nature of human life.



This rumination on the banality of death; 'How can a bland, unremarkable, typical Tuesday be Day of the Dead?," finds a parallel in the collapse of the public alongside the personal, the crumbling of empires on the micro and macro scale, a veiled comment on the current state of the country.



The single was one of the first tracks recorded for their forthcoming album and was originally recorded in Clouds Hill Studios in Hamburg. The location was an analogue paradise where the band experimented with vintage equipment and built the tracks together in a live setting. Speaking of the track, producer and keyboardist Craig Potter reveals: "We thought the studio would give us inner city vibes but we were on the edge of Hamburg which meant we spent more time in Clouds Hill rather than exploring. With time to spare, we sat around and played together in a way we haven't for a long time and experimented and improvised with the music which led to the looser feel you hear on 'Empires.'"



'Giants of All Sizes' is out worldwide on October 11.

PRE-ORDER

'GIANTS OF ALL SIZES'

Dexter & Sinister

Seven Veils

Empires

The Delayed 3:15

White Noise White Heat

Doldrums

My Trouble

On Deronda Road

Weightless





