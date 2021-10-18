Efrat's New EP WE JUST NEED LOVE Debuts In The Top 10 Of The Folk Alliance International Folk Chart

Renowned Songwriter/ Violinist/ Vocalist Efrat has announced that her poignant new EP We Just Need Love has debuted in the Top 10 of the Folk Alliance International Folk Chart for the month of September, with two of its songs - "Which Side Are You On?" and the title track - charting in the Top 10. Efrat was also named one of the Top 10 Artists for September.

Released on September 1, the critically-acclaimed album features four new original songs, plus a special rendition of the iconic protest song "Which Side Are You On." With a mission "to offer an uplifting message of hope and love," Efrat says the album was inspired by the trials and tribulations that she has faced over the past few years - both as an artist and a mother with a child with a rare heart disorder. And, more importantly, the beauty and understanding that can come with surrendering one's self to love.

Hailed as an album of the times, We Just Need Love addresses topical themes including the urgent need for love and understanding, standing up for our rights, the fear of losing those closest to us, and even a meditation song to remind us all to stop and breathe. These messages have resonated with fans and the media alike including Joe Pszonek, host "Radio Nowhere" WMSC, who said, "Efrat is so much more than a singer-songwriter. Her possibilities are endless! Jazz, classical, pop, bluegrass, avante-garde. This lady is a true talent!".

To celebrate her success, Efrat has released a new video for "Fade Away" from the new EP at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpXoPTdfo3A. With a mission to "remind others that no matter what comes next we are in control of the present," Efrat says that she wrote the song and produced the video for "anyone who has cared for a loved one with an extended sickness, disorder, or syndrome and questioned love and the meaning of it all."

In addition to the "Fade Away" video release, Efrat will also be hosting a live special online event Wednesday, October 27 at 7 PM ET featuring special guests and the new EP being performed in its entirety. Efrat will also play some of the most requested songs from her past albums and unveil the last music video from her EP "We Just Need Love." For more information, visit https://efratmusic.ticketleap.com/efratwejustneedloverelease/.

