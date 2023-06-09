Edwin Taps Morgan Page For High-Energy 'Green Light' Remix

Rising Honduran-American DJ and producer, Edwin teams up with Morgan Page for his latest collection of tracks. The 2-track “Greenlight” EP features a new club single from the rising talent accompanied by an official remix from Grammy-nominated producer Morgan Page. Edwin’s original blends elements of deep and progressive house, while Page’s rework ups the ante to deliver an invigorating piano house cut. Both versions of “Greenlight” are out now across all streaming platforms.

Edwin carefully layers electronic elements in “Greenlight” to create an infectious dance record with timeless melodies - showcasing himself as one to watch in the evergrowing class of up-and-coming producers. The track is slowly and peacefully welcomed with tones that set a dreamy, atmospheric mood. The top line drops into the track in the verse, taking center stage, while glistening synths and clapping uplift the mood.

As the song starts to build, backing vocals and lustrous textures create a sense of anticipation until the chorus climaxes with driving percussive elements and commanding vocals. This offering serves as a showcase of Edwin’s originality and a testament to the evolving production technique that he embodies.

Morgan Page’s official remix elevates the original record, infusing energetic and uplifting sonic elements. The project arrives on the heels of his recent collaboration with farfetch’d, “Runaway (ft. The Dirty Rich),” which landed on Spinnin’ Records. With its marimba-inspired sounds and upbeat tempo, the remix feels like a breath of fresh air on a hot summer day. Featuring a chorus that weaves a sonic tapestry and builds tension with every note, Page’s remix captures the essence of the original track, while masterfully blending in fresh sonic ingredients that evoke the spirit of a hot summer day in Ibiza.

Listen to the new track here: