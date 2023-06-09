Edwin Taps Morgan Page For High-Energy 'Green Light' Remix

Both versions of “Greenlight” are out now across all streaming platforms.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

Edwin Taps Morgan Page For High-Energy 'Green Light' Remix

Rising Honduran-American DJ and producer, Edwin teams up with Morgan Page for his latest collection of tracks. The 2-track “Greenlight” EP features a new club single from the rising talent accompanied by an official remix from Grammy-nominated producer Morgan Page. Edwin’s original blends elements of deep and progressive house, while Page’s rework ups the ante to deliver an invigorating piano house cut. Both versions of “Greenlight” are out now across all streaming platforms.

Edwin carefully layers electronic elements in “Greenlight” to create an infectious dance record with timeless melodies - showcasing himself as one to watch in the evergrowing class of up-and-coming producers. The track is slowly and peacefully welcomed with tones that set a dreamy, atmospheric mood. The top line drops into the track in the verse, taking center stage, while glistening synths and clapping uplift the mood.

As the song starts to build, backing vocals and lustrous textures create a sense of anticipation until the chorus climaxes with driving percussive elements and commanding vocals. This offering serves as a showcase of Edwin’s originality and a testament to the evolving production technique that he embodies.

Morgan Page’s official remix elevates the original record, infusing energetic and uplifting sonic elements. The project arrives on the heels of his recent collaboration with farfetch’d, “Runaway (ft. The Dirty Rich),” which landed on Spinnin’ Records. With its marimba-inspired sounds and upbeat tempo, the remix feels like a breath of fresh air on a hot summer day. Featuring a chorus that weaves a sonic tapestry and builds tension with every note, Page’s remix captures the essence of the original track, while masterfully blending in fresh sonic ingredients that evoke the spirit of a hot summer day in Ibiza. 

Listen to the new track here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Charlotte Cardin Announces Sophomore Album 99 Nights Photo
Charlotte Cardin Announces Sophomore Album '99 Nights'

Charlotte Cardin has announced her sophomore album 99 Nights. The album is the follow up to her lauded, multi-Juno winning debut, Phoenix. Coinciding with the news, Charlotte has released the title track “99 Nights,” today, an infectious earworm about longing that puts Cardin’s captivating vocals on full display. 

2
Embark On A Sonic Exploration With Noaccordions New Album Curious Soul Photo
Embark On A Sonic Exploration With Noaccordion's New Album 'Curious Soul'

Prepare to ignite your senses and embark on an extraordinary auditory adventure as the Oakland-based electronic producer and performance artist noaccordion invites you to immerse yourself in the mesmerizing realm of her new full length album 'Curious Soul.'

3
Icandy Recruits Glorilla, Kali & Big Boss Vette for Keep Dat Part 2 Remix Photo
Icandy Recruits Glorilla, Kali & Big Boss Vette for 'Keep Dat Part 2 Remix'

iCandy’s name began flooding the national consciousness in late 2022 when the Pompano Beach Florida native first released “Keep Dat,” the playful, confident, and effortlessly bold track which now serves up soundtracks for girls’ night and permanently altered Candy’s trajectory. Candy’s magnetic personality and strong advocation.

4
BEAM Covers Busta Rhymes Classic Gimme Some More Photo
BEAM Covers Busta Rhymes Classic 'Gimme Some More'

The celebration around 50 years of hip-hop continues on Apple Music with this year’s Juneteenth 2023: Freedom Songs playlist, featuring exclusive covers of beloved classic rap songs by rising stars 2Rare, Baby Tate, BEAM, Big Yavo, Blxst, Lola Brooke, redveil, Symba, and more. Previous collections include 6LACK, Denzel Curry, Lupe Fiasco and more. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'
Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'
Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'
Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' AlbumJanelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny Video
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE