Edward W. Hardy Presents The 2021 Omnipresent Music Festival

The Omnipresent Music Festival (OMF) is a new music festival that showcases the historical significance of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) professional musicians and composers while entertaining communities and inspiring our youth with captivating musical performances that span all genres of music. This extraordinary five-day multi-genre music festival will take place in the heart of New York City and feature acclaimed musicians who have trained at some of the most prestigious music conservatories, universities, and schools from around the world.

Organizational Philosophy Statement:

We create a safe space and empower each other through the powerful music of our ancestors. We shine a light on the importance and impact BIPOC artists made on music; classical music, jazz, rock, pop, soundtrack music, and its accompanying culture. We seek to share our love and acceptance of music with everyone, especially those who feel underrepresented, and advocate for more representation and equality in other music organizations. We seek to enrich the communities that may or may not have a musical culture. The Omnipresent Music Festival acts as an answer to the stigma "can BIPOC artists perform at a high level, like their European counterparts, that doesn't only include Jazz or Pop?".

The first annual Omnipresent Music Festival will premiere at the Morris-Jumel Mansion between Monday, August 9 - Friday, August 13, 2021, at 4:00 PM EDT. All events are free, but space is limited, and reservations are only required for the final concert on August 13.

OMF will bridge the gap between classical & pop music with performances by the Lotus Chamber Music Collective, Dr. Nnenna Ogwo, Edward W. Hardy, Franklin Rankin, and many other distinguished New York City BIPOC musicians.

For more information about the concert series, visit: www.OmnipresentMusicFestival.org

The Omnipresent Music Festival connects and supports professional BIPOC musicians of all musical genres, and we inspire communities through captivating and unique musical storytelling. OMF aims to be a multi-faceted resource primarily for classical-pop BIPOC musicians and a source of inspiration, engagement, and empowerment for our communities.