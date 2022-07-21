Editors Share Jennifer Cardini and Damon Jee Remix of 'Karma Climb'

Editors have delivered a brand new re-imagination of their latest single "Karma Climb," remixed by Berlin-based, Parisian DJ/producer Jennifer Cardini and production partner Damon Jee.

The remix follows the band's recent NME-approved appearance at Mad Cool Festival earlier this month, and announcement of their new album EBM, due September 23 via Play It Again Sam.

Whilst the original version of "Karma Climb" is an adrenaline rush of a synth heavy rocker, Cardini and Jee extract the elements necessary to create a subtly euphoric, pumping amalgamation of Cardini's unique vision of house music and Jee's signature 'dark disco' vibe, the remix takes the track firmly into the club.

A band that has refused to stay still over the course of their 17 year career, EBM kicks off the next era of one of the UK's most intriguing and enduring musical success stories. All 6 of Editors' studio albums have charted in the UK top 10, with 2 scoring number 1's, and their debut, The Back Room, being shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Their latest tour saw them play their biggest UK headline show to date at OVO Arena, Wembley in 2020, signalling their ever-growing audience. Their successes have been just as impressive across the channel, regularly selling out tours and headlining festivals throughout Europe and beyond, as the below European Tour dates highlight. Arguably the key to their longevity is their ability to consistently evolve their sound, whilst remaining uncompromising in their vision. If "Heart Attack" is anything to go on, this next chapter looks set to continue the trend.

Having previously collaborated with Editors, bringing additional production to their sixth album, Violence, Benjamin John Power joins Tom Smith, Justin Lockey, Elliott Williams, Russell Leetch and Ed Lay and ushers in another bold chapter for a band who have never stood still creatively.

Speaking on the move, he explains: "Having worked with the band for coming up to five years now, joining Editors seemed more like a natural progression than a decision that had to be made. We know that we work well together, are on a similar page creatively, and are all very close friends. Being part of a 'creative conglomerate' is something that I haven't experienced for a while now so to be part of something that works in that way again is both liberating and exciting in equal measures."

Listen to the new single here:

Editors Live Dates

2022

30 July Spain, Benidorm, Low Festival

12 Aug Poland, Gdasnk, United Arts Festival,

14 Aug Belgium, Hasselt, Hear Hear Festival

28 Aug UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

01 Oct Spain, Valencia, Repvblicca

02 Oct Spain, Bilbao, Santana 27

05 Oct Luxembourg, Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal

06 Oct Netherlands, RTM Stage, Rotterdam Ahoy

07 Oct Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

09 Oct Germany, Hamburg, Edel-Optics Arena

10 Oct Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee

12 Oct Poland, Krakow, Klub Studio

13 Oct Germany, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

15 Oct France, Paris, Olympia

16 Oct Switzerland, Lausanne, Les Docks

17 Oct Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

19 Oct Switzerland, Zurich, Volkshaus

20 Oct Italy, Milan Fabrique

21 Oct Italy, Bologna Unipol

23 Oct Germany, Munich, Zenith

24 Oct Germany, Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

2023

25 Jan UK, Nottingham, Rock City

26 Jan UK, Cambridge, Corn Exchange

27 Jan UK, Manchester, Academy

29 Jan UK, Glasgow, Barrowland

30 Jan UK, Dublin, National Stadium

01 Feb UK, London, Troxy

02 Feb UK, Bristol, Marble Factory

PHOTO CREDIT RAHI REZVANI