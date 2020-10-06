Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

The guitarist and singer succumbed to cancer.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that rock star Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer at age 65.

His son, Wolf, shared the news on Twitter. See his tweet embedded below.

"I feel like a 60-year-old punk kid who plays guitar in a rock band, and I am so blessed and so honored to be able to do that, making music," Van Halen said in 2017.

"Guitarist and singer Eddie Van Halen formed the band Van Halen in 1974 with his brother Alex. His quick-fingered guitar riffs and singer David Lee Roth's onstage antics caught the eye of Kiss guitarist Gene Simmons in 1977, and he funded and produced their first recording session. The band's sixth album, 1984, featured smash hits 'Panama' and 'Jump,' and made the hard rock quartet and household name," reads a biography of the late musician.

Listen to "Panama" below.

