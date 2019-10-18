Eddie Star Returns With A Rock-n-Roll Double Feature

Eddie Star's version of the classic song "Science Fiction/Double Feature" from the "Rocky Horror Picture Show," will be released along with a music video on October 25, 2019, through Ton-Up, Inc. The single will be available digitally on music services worldwide. The music video will premiere on Star's Youtube Channel at noon EST.

"I wanted to create a parallel experience that would celebrate the idea of the song," said Star, who produced and directed the video, "Going to see a double feature at the movies was an event," he adds, "Just like Rock-n-Roll, it's a chance to disappear from the world for a few hours."

Shot in Coney Island, New York, the video marks Star's second time stepping behind the camera to direct, since "The Center of the Universe," in 2018. In the Spring of 2020, Star will be returning to the stage of New York City's Triad Theater for a 2nd elevated reading of Actor, Writer, and Director, Philip Paul Kelly's (Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Titanic the Musical) new rock musical "Rockquiem for a Wrestler."

Eddie Star is a singer, songwriter, musician, filmmaker, and business innovator who began his career at the age of 17 in the recording studios of Hollywood. He went on to lead Eddie Star & The Zero Effect and JoyBox and bring his brand of rock-influenced punk to audiences everywhere. He continues to release music and work on projects in film, theatre, and fashion.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You