Eddie Star Releases New Single And Music Video Today

"Science Fiction/Double Feature" by Eddie Star is out digitally today through Ton-Up, Inc. A music video produced and directed by the musician premieres on his Youtube Channel at 12:00 pm EST. Shot in Coney Island, New York, the video features performance footage and creates a parallel story to the lyrics of the song.

The single is Star's first release since 2015's "Informal Deviance (13 Sexational Songs)," with his side project "JoyBox," and marks his return to music as a solo artist. The video is the second time recently that Star has stepped behind the camera after directing the short film clip "The Center of the Universe," in 2018.

Star is currently working as the Creative Director on Actor, Writer, and Director, Philip Paul Kelly's new rock musical, "Rockquiem for a Wrestler." The musical will return to New York City's Triad Theater in the Spring of 2020 for a second, elevated reading.

Eddie Star is a singer, songwriter, musician, filmmaker, and business innovator who began his career at the age of 17 in the recording studios of Hollywood. He went on to lead Eddie Star & The Zero Effect and JoyBox and bring his brand of rock-influenced punk to audiences everywhere. He continues to release music and work on projects in film and theatre.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You