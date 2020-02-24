Ed O'Brien Announces North American Tour
Fresh off triumphant sold out intimate pre-tour events in Toronto, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, Ed O'Brien of Radiohead has announced his first full scale North American tour under his EOB banner. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10am local time. Fans who pre-order EOB's upcoming album Earth will be treated to a unique code enabling them to purchase pre-sale tickets on Thursday, February 27th, one day ahead of the general public.
Ed O'Brien is partnering with the environmental nonprofit, REVERB.org with the goal of making the upcoming EOB tour dates "climate-positive" - neutralizing more greenhouse gas emissions than those being produced by the tour. As part of REVERB's unCHANGEit climate campaign, the tour will be funding and building important projects around the world that directly eliminate greenhouse gasses and fight climate change.
The EOB live band, comprised of Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams and Alvin Ford, Jr., will begin circling the globe in Minneapolis and will continue to do so through the fall. In the meantime, the following dates are revealed today in addition to the previously announced stops at Bonnaroo and the Newport Folk Festival.
Tour Dates
03/07/20 - London, UK - BBC 6 Music Festival, The Roundhouse
05/26/20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
05/27/20 - Chicago, IL - Metro
05/29/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
05/30/20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
05/31/20 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
06/02/20 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
06/04/20 - Boston, MA - Royale
06/05/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
06/06/20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
06/08/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
06/11/20 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club
06/13/20 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
06/15/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at the Ace Hotel
07/01/20 - Istanbul, TU - PAC Jazz Festival
07/24/20 - Luzern, CH - Blue Balls Festival
07/26/20 - Cheshire, UK - Bluedot Festival
07/31/20 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival
The tour supports Earth, the first album to be released under the moniker of EOB. Earth will be released April 17 on Capitol Records, and is preceded by its first official single "Shangri-La." "Shangri-La" is the second Earth track to be released in advance of the album, the first being the "shapeshifting epic" (STEREOGUM) "Brasil," along with its accompanying sci-fi short film. Physical configurations of Earth are available here https://EOB.lnk.to/storePR and the store is the only place to buy the exclusive transparent red vinyl and other merchandise + album bundles. Additionally the store will feature the standard 12" vinyl LP and CD versions of the album. Digital pre-order and as pre-saves are also possible now, and fans who do so will instantly receive "Brasil" and "Shangri-La" https://EOB.lnk.to/EarthPR.
REVERB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering musicians and millions of their fans to create a better future for people and the planet. We partner with artists, festivals, and venues to reduce the environmental impact of live music tours and events while engaging the music community - music-makers and music-lovers - to create real, measurable change by taking action at concerts and beyond.
Since 2004, REVERB has worked on over 5,000 concert events and 250 tours, including Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac, P!NK, Harry Styles, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson, The Lumineers and many others.