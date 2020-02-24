Ed O'Brien Announces North American Tour

Fresh off triumphant sold out intimate pre-tour events in Toronto, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, Ed O'Brien of Radiohead has announced his first full scale North American tour under his EOB banner. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10am local time. Fans who pre-order EOB's upcoming album Earth will be treated to a unique code enabling them to purchase pre-sale tickets on Thursday, February 27th, one day ahead of the general public.



Ed O'Brien is partnering with the environmental nonprofit, REVERB.org with the goal of making the upcoming EOB tour dates "climate-positive" - neutralizing more greenhouse gas emissions than those being produced by the tour. As part of REVERB's unCHANGEit climate campaign, the tour will be funding and building important projects around the world that directly eliminate greenhouse gasses and fight climate change.



The EOB live band, comprised of Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams and Alvin Ford, Jr., will begin circling the globe in Minneapolis and will continue to do so through the fall. In the meantime, the following dates are revealed today in addition to the previously announced stops at Bonnaroo and the Newport Folk Festival.

Tour Dates

03/07/20 - London, UK - BBC 6 Music Festival, The Roundhouse

05/26/20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

05/27/20 - Chicago, IL - Metro

05/29/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

05/30/20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

05/31/20 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

06/02/20 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

06/04/20 - Boston, MA - Royale

06/05/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

06/06/20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

06/08/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

06/11/20 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

06/13/20 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

06/15/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at the Ace Hotel

07/01/20 - Istanbul, TU - PAC Jazz Festival

07/24/20 - Luzern, CH - Blue Balls Festival

07/26/20 - Cheshire, UK - Bluedot Festival

07/31/20 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival



The tour supports Earth, the first album to be released under the moniker of EOB. Earth will be released April 17 on Capitol Records, and is preceded by its first official single "Shangri-La." "Shangri-La" is the second Earth track to be released in advance of the album, the first being the "shapeshifting epic" (STEREOGUM) "Brasil," along with its accompanying sci-fi short film. Physical configurations of Earth are available here https://EOB.lnk.to/storePR and the store is the only place to buy the exclusive transparent red vinyl and other merchandise + album bundles. Additionally the store will feature the standard 12" vinyl LP and CD versions of the album. Digital pre-order and as pre-saves are also possible now, and fans who do so will instantly receive "Brasil" and "Shangri-La" https://EOB.lnk.to/EarthPR.



REVERB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering musicians and millions of their fans to create a better future for people and the planet. We partner with artists, festivals, and venues to reduce the environmental impact of live music tours and events while engaging the music community - music-makers and music-lovers - to create real, measurable change by taking action at concerts and beyond.



Since 2004, REVERB has worked on over 5,000 concert events and 250 tours, including Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac, P!NK, Harry Styles, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson, The Lumineers and many others.





