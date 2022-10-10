Ecstatic International Debut Second Track 'Disruptor' Off Their Upcoming Self-Titled EP

New single from Ecstatic International and hope it brightens your morning and gets you dancing around or moving at your desk etc. "Disruptor" is the second single off the upcoming self-titled EP by Ecstatic International.

"The who, when, where, and how is all below further down in the email. This track is my favorite of the EP and there Joseph K meets A Certain Ratio vibes is all over this number. Week in Pop did the debut for this track and you can read about it in the link, but please feel free to repost and share," says Mike

Ecstatic International is a band from Washington DC. Their music screams with radical optimism in shades of purple that transcend both space and time.

Ecstatic International was formed by G. L. Jaguar shortly after Priests played their final show on New Year's Eve 2019. Laura Harris, drummer of Ex Hex, found herself in a similar situation. When the pandemic put everything on hold, the two longtime friends pushed forward putting the band together with new friend and bandmate Nikhil Rao.

After two years of perfecting their vision, they were joined by longtime collaborator/conspirator Anno, the genius behind Olivia Neutron-John, and Des Demonas frontman Jacky Cougar Abok, and their self-titled EP came together quickly. Produced by Don Godwin of Too Free at Tonal Park and pulling inspirations from post-punk, new wave, afrobeat, and house music with the idea to bring people together to have collective catharsis through dance.

By actual test, Ecstatic International's five Day-Glo infused tracks that make up their self-titled debut EP are some of the brightest songs in the world, so bold in texture and tone that if they were visible you could see them from space. In a time so dark, Ecstatic International wants to make you dance.

Let go of the negativity and move your body under the lights of their neon songs and sweat out all the collected toxicity from your mind, body, and soul. Exorcise all that has been 2020 through 2022. It's time for a fresh start.

Ecstatic International will be released October 14, 2022 via Sister Polygon Records.

Listen to the new single here: