Echosmith Releases New Single 'Hindsight'

The band is currently in the studio finishing up their forthcoming album.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Continuing their new era of music, multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith have released their latest single "Hindsight."

"Hindsight" is a reminder to see the beauty in the present and not just in the rearview. With hard hitting lyrics written by Echosmith, the deceptively upbeat track explores our collective habit of only finding beauty in something once the moment has already passed.

On the track, Echosmith builds a dreamy atmosphere with front-woman Sydney Sierota's silky vocals and effervescent production done by Noah and Jamie Sierota. The band is currently in the studio finishing up their forthcoming album.

"You know how parts of life seem to look better and make more sense once you're looking at them in the rear view? How cool would it be to have that hindsight '20/20 vision' for the moment you're in right now, so you could appreciate it for what it is?

We wrote this song as a reminder to ourselves to view our current situation, this current season of life, through this 'hindsight perspective' lens, so that we don't miss the beauty of what's right in front of us, because it's a gift," says front woman Sydney Sierota.

"Hindsight" is the latest in a string of singles kicking off the band's new era of creative freedom and career independence, which began with singles "Gelato" and "Hang Around."

Last year, Echosmith's triple-platinum hit "Cool Kids" had a resurgence going viral on TikTok with a whopping 4 million videos made to the sound. This inspired the band to release "Cool Kids (our version)," a reimagined more alternative take on the hit.

A decade later, the song's message of self-acceptance and self-love is still so important, especially as issues such as bullying, the pressure to "fit in," and the impact of social media continue to be at the forefront of our culture.

Echosmith's new creative period is both a sonic shift and a return to their roots as they stripped back the pop polish, embraced their true indie spirit and take an alt-pop direction that best represents the original musical heart of the band.

Re-discovering the joy of making music together as siblings and inspired by their life experiences over the past few years that have brought personal growth and newfound independence, Sydney, Noah, and Graham Sierota are in full creative control with more music to come.



From This Author - Michael Major


