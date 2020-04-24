Eben Announces Atlantic Records Debut HONEYDEW EP

Rising pop singer-producer EBEN has announced his eagerly awaited label debut EP, Honeydew, arriving June 5th via Atlantic Records and Signature Entertainment. The collection is preceded today by new single "Sad Song," arriving alongside a music video filmed from home that perfectly encapsulates the Tik Tok-era - shot vertically in 15 second increments woven together to tell a story of love lost. The track, produced by Noise Club (Zedd, Liam Payne) and Jussifer (Kelly Clarkson, Bebe Rexha), marks an exciting new chapter for the Cincinnati-born and Los Angeles-based artist.

"I'm just a Cincinnati kid trying to find his way through life, creating art, and hopefully helping others on their journeys as well," EBEN explains. "I feel like I flipped a switch this year and came into the light. I want to go in an honest direction. I always tried to make everybody else happy. Now, I'm trying to protect the vibe for myself. It's a new chapter in the book of my life."

Hailed by Billboard for his "smooth pop-rap vocals" and deemed "immaculately polished" by Ones To Watch, EBEN has quickly risen to the ranks of today's top new pop artists. 2018 saw him drop a pair of independent EPs - FINALLY and Past Hundred Days, the latter of which featured viral favorites "LAMBO" and "That's Alright" - in addition to supporting Why Don't We on their sold-out 8 Letters Tour, which packed arenas and placed him on hallowed stages such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Since then, he hunkered down and developed his signature style further - opening up lyrically and digging deep to transform anxiety and stress into anthems.

"I took my time and found out who I am musically," he continues. "The past two years have been a huge transition period for me. I lived, grew up, and gained experience. I put all of myself into the music. I went to places I didn't usually go in my head where the real honesty is. It's been extremely therapeutic. I wrote exactly what I was feeling."





