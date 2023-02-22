Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Easy Star All-Stars Share Cosmic New Single 'Moonage Daydream' With Naomi Cowan & Alex Lifeson (Rush)

The album will be out April 21 via Easy Star Records.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Groundbreaking reggae group Easy Star All-Stars shared "Moonage Daydream," the newest single from their upcoming album Ziggy Stardub - a reggae reimagining of David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars - out April 21 via Easy Star Records.

First premiered via Consequence, the hypnotic track is a sultry rendition of the classic version. Featuring vocals by Naomi Cowan, the track closes with a fittingly cosmic guitar solo by Alex Lifeson of Rush.

The result is a hazy, dub-leaning homage - while also making nods to David Bowie's signature baroque glam, with a full string section and a flute solo from Jenny Hill replacing Bowie's recorder from the original track.

Michael Goldwasser, producer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist of the band says, "This has been my favorite tune on the Bowie album since I first started listening as a teenager. In light of that, it's interesting that it's the song that I changed most radically by simplifying the chord progression and pedaling on one bass line for the entire track, which gives it somewhat of a hypnotic effect and roots it in reggae tradition."

Easy Star All-Stars will also be playing an album release show to celebrate Ziggy Stardub on Thursday, April 20 at Sony Hall in New York City. The 420 show (an annual tradition for the All-Stars in their hometown) will also feature special guests Sister Carol and Cannabis Cup Band, with more to be announced. The band will also be performing at the Sea.Hear.Now music festival in New Jersey later this year.

Ziggy Stardub features guest performances by Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Maxi Priest, Fishbone, Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I, and many others. Pre-order packages of the album are available here, including royal blue colored vinyl along with CD and exclusive t-shirt offerings.

Photo Credit: Joshua Reynolds



