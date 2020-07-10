Easy Life Unveil New 2-Track Single 'who gives a f**k?'

Today, critically acclaimed UK five-piece Easy Life release their new 2-track single, 'who gives a f**k?', available now via Interscope Records in the US.

Listen below!

Included are a brand new track, "Pop Tarts" as well as an official release of the band's breakout anthem "Nightmares" - which has already been streamed more than 33 million times, and was recently featured in a pivotal scene on Michaela Coel's hit HBO series, "I May Destroy You." The song will be available for the first time physically as part of a 7" vinyl of 'who gives a f**k?' - available to pre-order now.

'who gives a f**k?' serves as the follow up to the band's latest release, 'see you later maybe never (demos)' (OUT NOW) which featured two brand new songs created during (and for) lockdown - with DIY live visuals to accompany - 'peanut butter' and 'petty crime'. All this follows an incredible start to Easy Life's unpredictable 2020: their debut mixtape, 'Junk Food' (OUT NOW), charted in the UK Top 10, with Easy Life having also won 'Best New British Act' at the 2020 NME Awards and landed at number 2 in the prestigious BBC Sound Poll. Having amassed a truly global fanbase, the band's postponed date at London's Roundhouse sold out months upfront, with Easy Life's headline tour and festival run currently being re-routed for 2021.

'who gives a f**k?' speaks to two sides of Easy Life. Blending influences of hip-hop, jazz horns and the band's innate ear for pop hooks, 'Nightmares' is a hugely uplifting but lyrically intimate look at the fragility of mental health (and a young generation, as the lyrics put it, with "everybody on the brink of crisis"). The single's flip-side, 'Pop Tarts', combines quickfire rap and hazy R&B into an off-kilter love song; again showcasing Easy Life's way with the minutiae and occasional absurdity of everyday life.

Befitting their glass-half-full approach, Easy Life under lockdown remains an optimistic and affecting prospect. Whether protesting in their local Leicester neighbourhood, Zooming with fans, connecting over Animal Crossing, or continuing work on their hugely-anticipated debut album, the boys have kept creative with two new demos recorded during and for isolation ('see you later maybe never'). The band's front-man, Murray, also appears to be stepping into his budding pop-star status. With the group having been invited to play for the Global Citizen/World Health Organisation - where they performed a socially-distanced duet with Arlo Parks on 'Sangria' - Murray has also lent his voice to the UK music industry's #Letthemusicplay campaign as well as guesting on a Radio 4 discussion on the music industry's carbon footprint (harking back to his environmentalist roots growing up on a farm).

Easy Life are now putting the finishing touches on their much-anticipated debut album, with collaborators thus far including producers Bekon (Kendrick Lamar) and the GRAMMY Award-winning FINNEAS (Billie Eilish's brother and producer). A group formed - right down to the name itself - as an antidote to the hardships of the present day, Easy Life increasingly look like the UK's most essential modern band.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You