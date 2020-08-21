Easton Corbin Releases New Single 'Didn't Miss A Beat'

Corbin has released two No. 1 singles in 'A Little More Country Than That' and 'Roll With It'

Easton Corbin delivers another infectious late-summer staple with his new single "Didn't Miss A Beat," out today. The beat-driven tune, which offers a touch of nostalgia and paints a dance-themed visual, will see it's national television debut when Corbin performs on NBC's TODAY Show September 3. "Didn't Miss A Beat" was co-written by Corbin, Brad Clawson, Shane Minor and Wade Kirby, who also produced the track.



Listen to "Didn't Miss A Beat" HERE.



Corbin is as country as it gets. Boasting two No. 1 singles in "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll With It," seven top 10 singles, and a slew of awards and nominations, Corbin has been wooing country music fans with his timeless story telling since 2009. The Florida native grew up heavily influenced by classic country artists, not realizing he would soon become one himself. In 2010, Corbin was named the 'Top New Country Artist' by Billboard, and his self-titled debut album was named 'Country Breakthrough Album of the Year' by iTunes Rewind Best of 2010. Since his debut, Corbin has won several American Country Awards, released two additional studio albums, and stayed true to his "unapologetic and unwavering traditional country sound" (Your Big Sky).



To learn more about Easton Corbin, visit eastoncorbin.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.



Listen to Easton Corbin on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

