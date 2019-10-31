Earl Sweatshirt Announces New Project FEET OF CLAY Out Tonight

Earl Sweatshirt announces he will release a new project tonight at 9:00pm PST / 12:00am EST titled Feet of Clay via Warner Records, in partnership with Earl's label Tan Cressida. The 7-track project largely produced by Earl features Haiti's Mach-Hommy, emerging phenom Mavi with additional production from Alchemist and Ovrkast.

Feet of Clay arrives just one year after the release of Earl's Some Rap Songs LP, which earned critical acclaim from the likes of The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Pitchfork, The Atlantic, NME and many more. The title Feet of Clay is a reference to the Bible's Book of Daniel. Said Earl of the project, "'FOC' is a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire." He will also release a video for the song "East" tomorrow (Friday). Additionally, in celebration of the project, tonight (Thursday) there will be a special Feet of Clay pop-up event in Los Angeles' downtown Arts District.

Next week, Earl will hit the Gnaw Stage at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 10th at 7:35pm, where he will be selling exclusive merch and doing his first live performance post-release of Feet of Clay.

FEET OF CLAY TRACK LIST:

1. 74

2. EAST

3. MTOMB (produced by Alchemist)

4. OD

5. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)

6. TISKTISK/COOKIES

7. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)





