Earl Scruggs' 100th Birthday Celebration Musical Tribute Airs LIVE On Veeps

The special tribute concert will air LIVE, one time only, exclusively on Veeps.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo 3 Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Earl Scruggs' 100th Birthday Celebration Musical Tribute Airs LIVE On Veeps

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, a stellar lineup of bluegrass and country artists will come together at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Earl Scruggs, whose revolutionary style of banjo playing forever changed the landscape of bluegrass music. The special tribute concert will air LIVE, one time only, exclusively on Veeps. All Access subscribers can access the show for free, otherwise individual tickets are on sale for $14.99. 

This extraordinary show will feature musical direction by the renowned Jerry Douglas, with performances by The Earls of Leicester, The Del McCoury Band, Gena Britt, Alison Brown, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Stuart Duncan , Jimmie Fadden, Bela Fleck, Jeff Hanna, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jim Mill, Justin Moses, Jerry Pentecost, Todd Phillips, Harry Stinson, Bryan Sutton, Tony Trischka, and more. Proceeds will benefit The Earl Scruggs Center, which is dedicated to the preservation and celebration of Scruggs' remarkable life and contributions to music.

Scruggs is the most influential and imitated banjo player in the world. The duo he co-founded, Flatt & Scruggs, provided the banjo-driven music for the theme song of the hit TV series, The Beverly Hillbillies. The 1967 blockbuster film Bonnie and Clyde featured their 1949 recording of Scruggs' composition, “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” — one of the most recognizable songs in the bluegrass canon.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1985, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 1991, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007, and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2009. The Recording Academy presented Earl with four GRAMMY performance awards and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. Among numerous other honors, Scruggs was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Earl Scruggs' 100th Birthday Celebration will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $14.99 on veeps.com. The show will air LIVE on Veeps on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. CST. 

About Veeps: Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more.

Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access: Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Watch Hermanos Gutiérrezs Blood Milk Moon Visual Photo
Video: Watch Hermanos Gutiérrez's' 'Blood Milk Moon' Visual

Last week, Hermanos Gutiérrez — the Zurich-based duo of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez — returned with their first new music since 2022's El Bueno Y El Malo, expanding on their western inspired universe with “Blood Milk Moon.” Watch the new music video for the single now!

2
Zedd, Mija & More Raise $50,000 for LAs Unhoused Photo
Zedd, Mija & More Raise $50,000 for LA's Unhoused

The event raised approximately $50,000 in sales from a sold out 2,200-strong audience who saw surprise sets by artist such as ZEDD, MIJA, BONOBO b2b T.E.E.D., BOOMBOX CARTEL b2b FLOSSTRADAMUS, KA5SH, THREE MIKE B. etc and were able to take photos with Death Metal Santa.

3
Video: Jennifer Hudson Performs O Holy Night With DREAMGIRLS Pianist Photo
Video: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist

Jennifer Hudson closed out the year performing “O Holy Night” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, December 22. Jennifer is joined by her “Dreamgirls” pianist Charles Jones to get the audience into the holiday spirit by singing “O Holy Night.” Watch the video now!

4
O-D-EX, Mark Ryan Of Mind Spiders & The Marked Mens to Drop Debut LP Photo
O-D-EX, Mark Ryan Of Mind Spiders & The Marked Men's to Drop Debut LP

Mark Ryan's O-D-EX is a new take for the musician best known for Mind Spiders and The Marked Men. Harsh digital synthesizers and broken drum samples replace the analog fetishism of Mind Spiders. The immediacy of these machines are used to directly transmit into reality the noises churning in his brain.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ricky Hil Debuts 'Amerikan' Visual From Latest Project 'Heavenly'Video: Ricky Hil Debuts 'Amerikan' Visual From Latest Project 'Heavenly'
Video: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With BigxthaplugVideo: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With Bigxthaplug
Patrick Wolf Releases 'The Circling Sky' A Selected Collection Of B-Sides And RaritiesPatrick Wolf Releases 'The Circling Sky' A Selected Collection Of B-Sides And Rarities
Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'

Videos

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central WONKA
SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN