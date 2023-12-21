Earl Scruggs' 100th Birthday Celebration Musical Tribute Airs LIVE On Veeps

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, a stellar lineup of bluegrass and country artists will come together at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Earl Scruggs, whose revolutionary style of banjo playing forever changed the landscape of bluegrass music. The special tribute concert will air LIVE, one time only, exclusively on Veeps. All Access subscribers can access the show for free, otherwise individual tickets are on sale for $14.99.

This extraordinary show will feature musical direction by the renowned Jerry Douglas, with performances by The Earls of Leicester, The Del McCoury Band, Gena Britt, Alison Brown, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Stuart Duncan , Jimmie Fadden, Bela Fleck, Jeff Hanna, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jim Mill, Justin Moses, Jerry Pentecost, Todd Phillips, Harry Stinson, Bryan Sutton, Tony Trischka, and more. Proceeds will benefit The Earl Scruggs Center, which is dedicated to the preservation and celebration of Scruggs' remarkable life and contributions to music.

Scruggs is the most influential and imitated banjo player in the world. The duo he co-founded, Flatt & Scruggs, provided the banjo-driven music for the theme song of the hit TV series, The Beverly Hillbillies. The 1967 blockbuster film Bonnie and Clyde featured their 1949 recording of Scruggs' composition, “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” — one of the most recognizable songs in the bluegrass canon.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1985, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 1991, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007, and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2009. The Recording Academy presented Earl with four GRAMMY performance awards and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. Among numerous other honors, Scruggs was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Earl Scruggs' 100th Birthday Celebration will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $14.99 on veeps.com. The show will air LIVE on Veeps on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. CST.

