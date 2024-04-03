EXIT Festival Releases New Sub Label With Satori For Meditative Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the establishment of EXIT Echosystem Music & Talent Office and its record label, the renowned EXIT Festival unveils a sublabel dedicated to Conscious Music.

With a profound recognition of the transcendental power that music holds, this visionary sublabel brings forth not only Conscious Music but also Healing Music, High Vibrations Music, and Meditative Music, along with an exciting combination of traditional and electronic streams. The songs on this unique platform will be created to uplift the spirit, elevate vibrations, and cultivate an atmosphere of peace, love, transformative healing, joy, and universal acceptance. All the songs on this sublabel are intended to resonate with open-hearted and free-spirited souls.

The first release of EXIT Я:Evolution features the authentic Dutch artist Satori, one of the vital representatives of the World Music scene in the Northern Balkans, the group Naked, and the Serbian rising star with beautiful vocals, Tamara Kezz. These three exceptional artists, whose collaboration has been created within the framework of the project MOST supported by Creative Europe, gave the traditional Serbian song “Niška Banja” (The Spa of Niš) a contemporary identity.

In five minutes of the new version of the song, a century-old musical spirit and a modern sound were fused together. The outstanding production skills of Satori, the virtuosity of the band Naked, and the dreamy voice of Tamara Kezz have created a layered musical landscape, inspired by beautiful traditional song. “Niška Banja” will be released on April 12, meanwhile, a pre-save link is already available.

These remarkable artists were brought together by the project MOST (The Bridge for Balkan Music), which channels the Southeast European region's amazing potential and exciting cultural mix into the larger European circulation. The project aims to boost the music market of the Balkans by connecting and supporting actors of the World Music scene; artists, managers, festivals, and institutions. In this sense, the newly founded sublabel EXIT Я:Evolution appeared as an ideal platform for publishing the fruits of the MOST collaboration.

Satori is worldwide known for his unique sound, which combines traditional and spiritual melodies with electronic music. He is a Dutch artist with Serbian and South-African roots; Satori brings a deeply personal connection to the project, as his father hails from the City of Niš.

Built from the complex history of ex-Yugoslavia, Serbian band Naked combines layers of multiculturality both in music and their performances underlying their distinctive expression in every tone and melody. Ideas of freedom, hope, and love have always inspired them to create music, firmly rooted in a distinctive mix of traditional Balkan, global urban, swing, funk, and free jazz.

Tamara Kezz is one of the most wonderful talents on the Serbian scene in recent years. She was classically educated in piano and voice; sang and played in various live bands and traditional orchestras. She also composes and produces music for theatre, radio, exhibitions, performances, fashion shows, and film.