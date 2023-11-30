EXIT Festival Announces STARSEEDS Theme For 2024 Edition, Unveiling Additional Date And Honouring Of Nikola Tesla

EXIT Festival has just announced the theme of its upcoming edition called STARSEEDS. Exit's Star Children from over 120 countries around the globe will gather for a summer pilgrimage at Petrovaradin Fortress next year!

The upcoming festival edition will be an invitation to awaken and unleash the potential of every individual, where each of us will have the opportunity to reach our unique purpose, under the motto - Let's awaken our superpowers together!

Under this slogan, the 24th edition of EXIT festival will take place, during which, in honor of our and the world's most famous inventor, futurist, and visionary, the main stage will be given a new name - Tesla Universe!

The next edition of the EXIT festival will be held from July 11th to 14th, 2024, whist the day zero, July 10th, will celebrate Nikola Tesla's birthday with a special Starseeds Takeover performance at the previously mentioned Tesla Universe stage – honoring the most significant inventor who has left an indelible mark on the world we live in today.

For centuries, human history has produced unique souls, visionaries, and revolutionaries with a mission to change the world for the better with the spark of their inner light. Figures like Leonardo Da Vinci, Martin Luther King, Frida Kahlo, Michelangelo, Clara Zetkin, and many others embody the essence of creation, they carry the wisdom of ages within them and the seed of inspiration that ignites the imagination of dreamers who come after them. They remind us that we are all interconnected, part of a cosmic symphony resonating throughout the universe.

We live in a time when each of us has the potential and the opportunity to achieve greatness and, gathered with like-minded individuals, raise the consciousness of humanity as a whole, creating unity, peace, and love among people. With this goal in mind, we will once again gather at the Fortress to, through the power of unity, awaken our hidden strengths and our own superpowers.

Nikola Tesla has always stood far ahead of his time, a beacon of innovation whose brilliance transcends the boundaries of conventional thought. In the annals of history, he is revered not only as an inventor and scientist but also as a true child of the stars whose insights and creations illuminate the path toward a future woven with harmony among people.

The high-frequency energy of unity at the upcoming EXIT festival edition will leave an indelible mark and make a leap towards positive change, unity, sincerity, and closeness, celebrating the Star Children and visionary figures, which is why the main festival stage will bear the name Tesla Universe Stage, in honor of the scientist who perhaps left the brightest mark in history.