EVVAN Shares Title Track From Upcoming EP 'Home'

Alt-folk singer-songwriter, EVVAN, has released the title track to her debut EP, Home, which streets April 30, 2021. Known for her distinctive voice and singular sound, replete with textured melodies and layered harmonies inspired by a mix of Fleetwood Mac, Foy Vance, and Brandi Carlile, EVVAN creates a haven through her use of delicate guitars, ethereal vocal lines, and an evocative lyric reminiscent of home.

"This song is a reminder to stop and allow yourself to be in the moment. Take stock of what makes you happy and what makes you think of home," EVVAN says. "It's about comfort. It's about the little things in your life that make you feel safe." Listen to "Home" below.

Home reflects a period of personal awakening during which EVVAN revamped her writing, melodies, and artistic identity. It examines themes of sexuality and gender, self-discovery and acceptance, and relationships both beginning and ending. The EP was recorded in Los Angeles, co-produced by EVVAN and members of the band Milo Greene (who also appear on the record), and mixed/engineered by GRAMMY winner Sean O'Brien. The five songs dive deep into self-discovery and acceptance, finding universal threads and exploring them, so the listener feels less alone in their heartbreak, judgment, fear, and shame.

After performing under her given name, Evan Petruzzi, for several years, the Long Island native found herself at a crossroads. "I was at a point in my life where I stopped and thought to myself, 'What am I doing? Where am I going? I want to change things up.'" She found herself delving deeper into herself, pouring her heart and soul into her music like never before. "I wanted to be open and honest; I wanted to share the deepest parts of myself and truly overcome the hindrances I've had my whole life," she says.

"This project showcases what I've experienced firsthand, and what I've witnessed through the eyes of others," EVVAN continues. "For me, Home is only the beginning of fully exploring all that I am and all that is out there in the world."

Listen to "Home" here:

Photo Credit: Richard Gaston-Pierre