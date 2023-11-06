Concert Review: EVERGLOW Persevere and Prove To Be a Top Performance Group on the ALL MY GIRLS Tour

Everglow are back on tour in the U.S. for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely shut down their tour in 2020. Coming off of performing at KCON LA this past summer, the powerhouse performance girl group is now back in the states and hitting the road on their All My Girls tour.

I got to check out the girls' second stop on the tour at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Friday night, November 3. This wasn't a sold out show, and I was a bit worried when I noticed a good portion of the 3,676-seat theatre had unfilled seats. But as soon as the six members - E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren took the stage, that was long forgotten.

Known as a performance group, Everglow has a discography packed with powerhouse songs, requiring punchy choreography and strong vocals, and the girls did not disappoint, even despite currently facing some hardships. Aisha currently has an arm injury, and was wearing a splint throughout the show. She had to modify a lot of the choreography, but still made it look effortless and managed to not stick out despite sometimes doing different moves. It also was revealed shortly before the show that Mia is dealing with anxiety, and is not partaking in activities outside of the concerts themselves, such as meet&greets. The fans, presumably knowing this, showed her some extra love throughout the show, shouting "Mia, I love you!" and cheering a little louder when it was her turn to speak.

There were also a few technical difficulties throughout the concert that caused some awkward pauses that the members did their best to fill. A few times, members had to run off stage and the others filled in with conversation with the audience. Another time, just as a song was about to start, the girls got out of position and started waving to turn the lights back on while whatever issue happened got worked out. Coming from a theatre background, I completely understand that these things happen, and it's the beauty of live performance! The group definitely took the sentiment of "the show must go on!" to heart, and continued with grace.

The setlist included Everglow's most recent title track "Slay", as well as fan favorites "Pirate", "LA DI DA", "DUN DUN", and "Bon Bon Chocolat". In the middle of the show, members performed both solo and group cover songs, which included the likes of Dua Lipa, Beyonce, and more. They also performed a K-pop cover medley, where they danced to popular K-pop songs, which received an excited response from the audience.

During a later section, the members asked us to sit down, and they did as well, while they performed a selection of their slower songs. The audience all turned on their cell phone flashlights and waved their arms to the beat, creating a touching scene.

Even more touching were the final moments of the show, when all of the members broke down crying during the last ments. I can't help but wonder if it were due to the hardships the group is currently facing, but they claimed it was because they were just so happy to be back together with their fans. I can completely understand that. It had been three and a half years since the group's last overseas tour, and they have grown so much since then, as performers, and in popularity. It was undoubtedly an emotional moment for them, and for all of us proudly watching as well.

Everglow's All My Girls tour will continue throughout the month, with stops in Atlanta, GA; Washington, D.C.; St. Petersburg, FL; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; San Francisco, CA; and Los Angeles, CA.

