EVERCLEAR to Kick Off THE LUCKY 7 TOUR with AMERICAN HI-FI, Oct 22–Nov 22

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Everclear, one of the defining alternative rock bands to emerge from the '90s – led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis – officially kicked off The Lucky 7 Tour on October 22, 2026 in their Los Angeles hometown at The Bellwether. The 24-date headlining tour featuring special guests American Hi-Fi will then travel throughout California and the Northwest before heading east with stops all over the Midwest. The Lucky 7 Tour runs through November 22nd when it concludes in Nashville.

For all details on ticketing and VIP/meet & greet packages and to purchase, visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour. $1 per ticket for The Lucky 7 Tour will be donated to MusiCares.

For this year's annual fall outing, Everclear – Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) – has invited the fans to help create their show's setlist. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite songs, choosing from a lengthy list of rarities and b-sides from the band's acclaimed catalog. The 7 most requested songs in each city will be played at that night's show in addition to Everclear's beloved chart-topping hits like 'Father of Mine' and 'Santa Monica.' Fans can vote at https://everclear.set.fan/.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including 'Santa Monica,' 'Father of Mine,' 'I Will Buy You A New Life,' 'Wonderful' and 'Everything To Everyone,' as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 GRAMMY nomination.

The band's 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they'd created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major label debut, 1995's platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit 'Santa Monica,' Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses.

To celebrate the band's 30th anniversary in 2022, Everclear reissued World Of Noise as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with 6 bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. Adding to the celebrations that year, Everclear released a commemorative anniversary video 'Everclear – 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective,' hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield.

In 2023, Everclear released their first official live album, Live at The Whisky a Go Go (Sunset Blvd Records), showcasing the band's acclaimed and energetic live performance. The 17-track collection features the live recording of the Los Angeles show on Everclear's 30th Anniversary Tour, showcasing the hits and hidden treasures from throughout the band's extraordinary catalog as well as two new bonus studio tracks: 'Sing Away,' a powerful single addressing teen suicide, and their 2022 politically-charged single 'Year Of The Tiger.'

Continuing to celebrate their acclaimed career and provide the band's dedicated fanbase with long-awaited content, Everclear released their platinum-selling album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One on vinyl for the first time ever in 2024 via Intervention Records and released the Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Remastered Deluxe Edition in 2025 on vinyl and streaming platforms via Universal Music Group, an expanded edition featuring bonus content pulled from the vault.

In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band's lengthy career, Alexakis released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019. That same year, Alexakis revealed his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. The now 64-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and, more than three decades later, Everclear's enduring legacy and ongoing appeal as a live band continues.

Everclear Tour Dates - The Lucky 7 Tour

Thursday, October 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Friday, October 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Saturday, October 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Sunday, October 25 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Tuesday, October 27 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Wednesday, October 28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Thursday, October 29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Saturday, October 31 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station

Sunday, November 1 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, November 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Thursday, November 5 – Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Friday, November 6 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

Saturday, November 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater

Sunday, November 8 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Tuesday, November 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Thursday, November 12 – Champaign, IL @ The City Center

Friday, November 13 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Saturday, November 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Sunday, November 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

Tuesday, November 17 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Thursday, November 19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

Friday, November 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Saturday, November 21 – Louisville, KY @ Caesars Southern Indiana Event Center

Sunday, November 22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Photo Credit: Natalie J. Russell









Photo Credit: Natalie J. Russell

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