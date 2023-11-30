ERASE THEORY Releases Sophomore EP 'The Good Kind'

ERASE THEORY, the solo project from Jeff Sahyoun – guitarist of post-hardcore groundbreakers Letlive. – releases its sophomore EP, The Good Kind, out now via Icons Creating Evil Art.

This EP finds the band building off the emotionally devastating pop-rock sounds that they've become known for. The EP leads the listener through a myriad of crushing riffs, melancholic pop melody & anthemic choruses pulsing with energy as Sahyoun details his journey to finding himself as an artist again, but this time through a different lens.

Speaking on the EP, Jeff shares, “The Good Kind is a collection of soundtracks to my war with derealization, anxiety and depression. This is my melodic summary of the forcefulness of the world's personal pressure points and the sub-life I reside in to date.”

The Good Kind chronicles Sahyoun's time spent traveling around the globe when he was working a corporate job. The EP serves as a release of the frustration, stress and dissociation that he was feeling during that time and was inspired by the long chains of events that led him to where he is today. The Good Kind features the previously released tracks, “The Good Kind,” “Taking A Beat” and “Man Overboard” which quickly caught the attention of the likes of idobi Radio, Hot Topic, For The Punks, Doors at Seven and more.

Coming up, ERASE THEORY will be heading out on tour opening for b in celebration of the one year anniversary of Melero's debut solo record, Chelsea Park After Dark. The tour kicks off on December 13th in Anaheim at the legendary Chain Reaction and will make stops in over 6 cities including San Antonio, Houston, Chicago and Pittsburgh before wrapping up in Philadelphia, PA on December 22nd at Milkboy. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets HERE.

Six years in the making, 2023 saw ERASE THEORY hit the ground running hard. Led by the magnetic Jeff Sahyoun (letlive./ Hyro The Hero), ERASE THEORY burst onto the international stage with their self-titled debut EP, a brisk combination of spiky electronics, ethereal atmospheres and thrashing emotion. receiving Airplay from BBC Radio 1, Kerrang Radio, Idobi Radio and sweeping support from Pandora alongside glowing reviews from the likes of Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Pop Culture, Guitar World, Metal Hammer and more.

Since then, there have been drum and bass remixes, collaborations with The Color Fred and further refining of what the band represents for Jeff now. Jeff has carved out something extraordinary, pulling from seething punk rock as much as introspective EDM, referencing The Weeknd as much as AFI and not letting silly things like boundaries stand in the way of innovation. A project that feels as familiar as it does fresh. A vessel filled to the brim with enthusiasm, thoughtfulness and ambition. A place that he can call home and mold into absolutely anything he wishes.

He has also recaptured that youthful energy that every artist craves. That rush of adrenaline you feel when you write your first song in your bedroom at 15. Every morsel of music appearing under the ERASE THEORY banner feels exactly like that. And that will never ever change.

Photo Credit: Maya Holt