ERASE THEORY Announces New EP 'The Good Kind'

Their sophomore EP, The Good Kind, will be out November 23rd.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

ERASE THEORY Announces New EP 'The Good Kind'

ERASE THEORY, the solo project from Jeff Sahyoun – guitarist of post-hardcore groundbreakers Letlive. – is thrilled to announce their sophomore EP, The Good Kind, out November 23rd via Icons Creating Evil Art.

To celebrate, ERASE THEORY shares the explosive first new single, “Taking A Beat.” Written and produced by Sahyoun himself with additional production from Jonathan Dolese, the track meditates on a time where he was going through a lot of self reflection and thinking back on his career as an artist. It serves as a reminder that the pursuit of artistic fulfillment is a journey worth embarking on, even in the face of adversity.

Speaking on the track, Jeff shares, “‘Taking a Beat’ is a personal testament, resonating with listeners who understand the price of sacrificing artistic passion for financial stability. This poignant single invites listeners on a cathartic journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of artistic fulfillment.”

Today, the band also shared the accompanying video for the track. Directed by Mason Wright of Blvckbox Studios, the visualizer juxtaposes the artistic struggle Sahyoun and musicians far and wide know all too well. The frontman is caught between the vibrant colors of playing music and the black and white corporate 9 to 5 –– torn between security and a sense of purpose, but Sahyoun proves it’s worth pushing on in the name of creative expression. 

Six years in the making, 2023 saw ERASE THEORY hit the ground running hard. Led by the magnetic Jeff Sahyoun (letlive./ Hyro The Hero), ERASE THEORY burst onto the international stage with their self-titled debut EP, a brisk combination of spiky electronics, ethereal atmospheres and thrashing emotion. receiving Airplay from BBC Radio 1, Kerrang Radio, Idobi Radio and sweeping support from Pandora alongside glowing reviews from the likes of Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Pop Culture, Guitar World, Metal Hammer and more.

Since then, there have been drum and bass remixes, collaborations with The Color Fred and further refining of what the band represents for Jeff now. Jeff has carved out something extraordinary, pulling from seething punk rock as much as introspective EDM, referencing The Weeknd as much as AFI and not letting silly things like boundaries stand in the way of innovation. A project that feels as familiar as it does fresh. A vessel filled to the brim with enthusiasm, thoughtfulness and ambition. A place that he can call home and mold into absolutely anything he wishes.

He has also recaptured that youthful energy that every artist craves. That rush of adrenaline you feel when you write your first song in your bedroom at 15. Every morsel of music appearing under the ERASE THEORY banner feels exactly like that. And that will never ever change.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DJ Karaba Shares New Single Nostalgie Photo
DJ Karaba Shares New Single 'Nostalgie'

The new track arrives alongside a video showcasing Karaba’s lively set. “Nostalgie” is an exercise in movement infused with smooth jazz instrumentation and rumba, laying the foundation for the ear-catching horns to take hold. The single melds the nostalgic sounds Karaba heard as a child with a modern electronic afrobeats lens.

2
Raven Black Launches the Scream Tour Summer 2023 Dates Photo
Raven Black Launches the Scream Tour Summer 2023 Dates

RAVEN BLACK is gearing up for the upcoming, headlining run, THE SCREAM TOUR with special guests LIVING DEAD GIRL and OWLS & ALIENS! Launching August 12 at Leatherheads in Salt Lake City, UT the tour winds though the South and Central United States, wrapping up August 27th at Deco Ballroom in San Antonio.

3
Francis of Delirium Return With Catherine Marks-Produced Single Photo
Francis of Delirium Return With Catherine Marks-Produced Single

Following a busy year of touring with the likes of Soccer Mommy, Briston Maroney, Horsegirl, The Districts and hitting Treefort Fest, Shaky Knees, Eurosonic, Iceland Airwaves, as well as opening for The 1975, the young Luxembourgish band is back with a new sound. “Real Love” hints at the songwriting direction of 21-year-old Jana Bahrich.

4
Rick Hyde Drops Streets Aint The Same Ft. Benny The Butcher & Elcamino Photo
Rick Hyde Drops 'Streets Ain't The Same' Ft. Benny The Butcher & Elcamino

Rick Hyde’s debut BSF project, Plates 2 (2021) featured appearances from Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, Meyhem Lauren, Skyzoo, Jay Worthy, KIlla Kyleon and production from The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, Daringer and of course; DJ Shay and he followed that up with STIMA (2022).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Apple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIESApple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIES
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'
((( O ))) shares 'don't die'((( O ))) shares 'don't die'
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills StadiumJason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET