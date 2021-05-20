ENHYPHEN Releases New Video for 'Fever'

Your new K-Pop destination ENHYPEN mesmerized global fans today with the reveal of their official music video for "FEVER."

As one of the B-side tracks from the band's 2nd Mini Album BORDER : CARNIVAL, "FEVER" depicts a vivid image of a boy with a vampiric kind of patience, resolutely waiting for that one special person to recognize and love him. With sensual lyrics like "My body is burning up because of you, my heart thirsts because of you," the unique and alluring feel of the track mixed with the band's attractive vocals contrast with their lead single "Drunk-Dazed."

The elegant yet powerful movements of the septet, including SUNGHOON and NI-KI's perfectly harmonized partner choreography within the music video, captures the hearts of global K-Pop fans. The breakout boyband to watch, which previously showcased an energetic and perfectly synchronized performance for "Drunk-Dazed," unveiled their never-before-seen charms through the groovy choreography in "FEVER." Following the reveal of the music video, the band performed "FEVER" live for the first time today on Mnet's "M Countdown."

ENHYPEN have taken the world by storm after sweeping both domestic and international music charts with their 2nd Mini Album BORDER : CARNIVAL released on April 26. The album reached the top spot on Korea's Hanteo and Gaon Monthly Album Charts, as well as Japan's Oricon Monthly Album Charts for the month of April. In addition, the album also reached no. 9 on the Billboard World Albums Chart and no. 15 on the Heatseekers Albums Chart for the week of May 8th. Within just 6 months after their debut, ENHYPEN have proven themselves as the new destination for K-Pop fans worldwide and high expectations remain for what the global one of a kind rookies will bring next.