ENHYPEN to Return With New Mini Album 'Dark Blood'

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are set to make their grand return on May 22.

The seven-member act announced today via global fandom life platform Weverse that their 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD would be released worldwide at 6 PM KST on May 22.

Ahead of the comeback announcement, ENHYPEN surprised fans with a logo trailer that captures the essence of DARK BLOOD. Released on their official social media channels, the trailer begins with a drop of liquid that slowly spreads and morphs into the album's title. The seamless integration of the stringed instrument sound adds to the grandeur of the trailer, intensifying the excitement surrounding the band's highly-anticipated return.

ENHYPEN have pioneered their way as artists, masterfully crafting their unique style and identity through the messages conveyed in each album. The previous 'BORDER' and 'DIMENSION' series showed the seven-piece connecting to a new world and realizing their calling as they navigate through complex emotions.

Through the latest 'MANIFESTO' series, the band encouraged their peers to join them on their journey forward as they live life true to themselves according to their own will.

The act has perfectly delivered their album message by shaking up the concepts throughout their discography. ENHYPEN have demonstrated their exceptional ability to bring diverse concepts to life through visually stunning and meticulously crafted albums, heightening curiosity for what they will unveil with DARK BLOOD.

The pre-order for DARK BLOOD began today and more information on the album and online/offline retail channels can be found on Weverse.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than two years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess two "Million-Seller'' albums in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billlboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively. In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour 'MANIFESTO', headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB