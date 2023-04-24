Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENHYPEN to Return With New Mini Album 'Dark Blood'

ENHYPEN to Return With New Mini Album 'Dark Blood'

The album will be released worldwide at 6 PM KST on May 22.

Apr. 24, 2023  

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are set to make their grand return on May 22.

The seven-member act announced today via global fandom life platform Weverse that their 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD would be released worldwide at 6 PM KST on May 22.

Ahead of the comeback announcement, ENHYPEN surprised fans with a logo trailer that captures the essence of DARK BLOOD. Released on their official social media channels, the trailer begins with a drop of liquid that slowly spreads and morphs into the album's title. The seamless integration of the stringed instrument sound adds to the grandeur of the trailer, intensifying the excitement surrounding the band's highly-anticipated return.

ENHYPEN have pioneered their way as artists, masterfully crafting their unique style and identity through the messages conveyed in each album. The previous 'BORDER' and 'DIMENSION' series showed the seven-piece connecting to a new world and realizing their calling as they navigate through complex emotions.

Through the latest 'MANIFESTO' series, the band encouraged their peers to join them on their journey forward as they live life true to themselves according to their own will.

The act has perfectly delivered their album message by shaking up the concepts throughout their discography. ENHYPEN have demonstrated their exceptional ability to bring diverse concepts to life through visually stunning and meticulously crafted albums, heightening curiosity for what they will unveil with DARK BLOOD.

The pre-order for DARK BLOOD began today and more information on the album and online/offline retail channels can be found on Weverse.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than two years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess two "Million-Seller'' albums in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billlboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively. In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour 'MANIFESTO', headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB



Haven Everly Releases Debut Single Raised By Wolves Photo
Haven Everly Releases Debut Single 'Raised By Wolves'
You may know Haven Everly from her roles in the hit shows, 'YOU' and 'The L Word,' but the budding thespian is also a rising musician. Although Haven Everly was in the Pop group, SChAE, alongside her sisters, the singer-songwriter makes her solo debut with the single, 'Raised By Wolves.' The fiery track is the perfect record to kick off Haven Everly's promising music career.
Music in the Mountains to Present Mr Wilson Trimiklini in June Photo
Music in the Mountains to Present Mr Wilson Trimiklini in June
Mr Wilson is a Reggae / Funk act, formed in 2018 and based in Limassol. They fuse elements from different genres of music, as each musician comes from a different background, ranging from Rock, Latin, Jazz, Fusion and Folk music, to create a unique music experience. 
Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle to Host Cruise Getaway in 2024 Photo
Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle to Host Cruise Getaway in 2024
Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle: A One-Time Only Cruise Getaway, an exclusive three-day luxury cruise featuring performances by two of the most iconic music artists in classic R&B, will sail April 10-13, 2024 from Miami to Nassau on the Norwegian Pearl.
National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannons What The World Needs Now Is Love Photo
National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'
With a luminous kaleidoscope of iconic hits telescoping a versatile musical career, singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon is celebrating induction into the National Recording Registry via The Library of Congress for her classic 1965 recording of 'What the World Needs Now is Love,' written by the illustrious team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

From This Author - Michael Major


Ari Abdul Releases New Single 'You'Ari Abdul Releases New Single 'You'
April 24, 2023

Artist on the rise Ari Abdul releases her new single “You” along with the music video via RCA Records. The beautifully haunting song is accompanied by an equally haunting visual that features a striking performance from Ari twisted in a hyper-montage of stylistically abnormal, gritty shots. 
Video: Chita Rivera Discusses New Memoir on THE VIEWVideo: Chita Rivera Discusses New Memoir on THE VIEW
April 24, 2023

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and she received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Watch the video of Chita Rivera on The View now!
QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL to Stream on Hulu in MayQUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL to Stream on Hulu in May
April 24, 2023

Gossip blogs like Gawker and Socialite Rank went viral and began sowing chaos and paranoia among the mega-wealthy. In the midst of these drama-filled, and often cruel, publications, a mysterious website called Park Avenue Peerage debuted with nuanced insight and praise for these women that were being torn down on a daily basis.
Video: Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra & More Star in THE OTHER TWO Season Three TrailerVideo: Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra & More Star in THE OTHER TWO Season Three Trailer
April 24, 2023

Watch the new video trailer for the third season of The Other Two, which features Broadway alums Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra, and Molly Shannon. As previously reported, the new season will also feature Ben Platt, Edie Falco, Richard Kind, and Kate Berlant.
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Are #1 at Country Radio With 'Wait in the Truck'Hardy + Lainey Wilson Are #1 at Country Radio With 'Wait in the Truck'
April 24, 2023

Cementing their game-changing duet in the history books of country music's rich story song catalog, HARDY and Lainey Wilson are #1 on the Mediabase country chart now with platinum-certified hit, “wait in the truck.” “wait in the truck” earned three nominations at the 2023 ACM Awards for Song Of The Year, Music Event Of The Year, and more.
share