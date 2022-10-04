Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENHYPEN Launch U.S. Leg of First World Tour

The tour arrives 1 year and 10 months after their explosive debut in November 2020.

Oct. 04, 2022  

ENHYPEN, the new powerhouse of K-pop, ignited the stage at Anaheim's Honda Center launching the U.S. leg of their very first world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'MANIFESTO'.

Arriving 1 year and 10 months after their explosive debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'MANIFESTO' kicked off in September with two sold-out shows in Seoul. With another two unforgettable nights in Anaheim on October 2 and 3, the multi-talented dominators of the stage brought their highly anticipated world tour to the U.S. signaling their long-awaited landing in the global K-pop scene.

Including lead singles "Given-Taken", "Drunk-Dazed", "Tamed-Dashed", "Blessed-Cursed", and "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)" as well as multiple fan favorites, ENHYPEN captivated the audience with dazzling performances of over 20 songs. The septet left their fans-ENGENEs-in a frenzy as they showcased their signature synchronized choreography amplified by colorful special effects.

With the addition of movie-like VCRs played during the show, the band ultimately stitched together an unforgettable show unraveling their ever-evolving narrative they had expressed through their genre-crossing discography: the 'BORDER' and 'DIMENSION' series, and July 2022 release 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1.

Before making their way to the next stop of the tour, ENHYPEN will stop by The GRAMMY Museum® in LA on October 4 to participate in 'Global Spin Live', the live extension of The GRAMMY Museum®'s popular online performance series which highlights global music artists. Through an intimate conversation, the band will discuss their rising career, latest music, world tour, and more and wrap up with a performance of two songs.

Additional dates for the U.S. leg of ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'MANIFESTO' include:

Thursday, October 6 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Saturday, October 8 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Tuesday, October 11 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena
Thursday, October 13 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena
Saturday, October 15 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

The world tour will then make its way to Japan in November for 6 shows in 3 cities.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than two years, the band proved they're the new powerhouse of K-pop, as they became double "Million-Sellers" in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

