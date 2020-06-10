EDEN X Hare Squead Unleash New Single 'DISLOYAL WTF'

Thanks to EDEN's knack for bringing the finest musicians around together, he now teems up with pioneering Irish hip-hop group Hare Squead for the latest release from the New World Tapes as they unveil their newest effort "Disloyal WTF". The new track follows earlier singles featuring ATO ("Yours Now"), namara ("The Corner I Painted Myself Into"), Elohim ("Vacuum"), and Krewes ("Complicate").

"Disloyal WTF" presents as a swirling electro jam, produced by EDEN himself, driven by heavy electric guitar movements and layered vocals that adds a rock-influenced tone to the mix. Hare Squead, noted for their expansive hip-hop style and their ability to bend sounds, take to the track with ease. Fuelled by sentiments of heartbreak, the boys lament on disloyalty merging lyricism with impassioned vocals, the hallmark of a measured performance.

Listen to "Disloyal WTF" ft Hare Squead below!

Hare Squead have been steadily taking over the rap space throughout much of Europe and beyond, with their brand of unfiltered, alternative hip-hop elevating them to new heights. Since teaming up with American rapper GoldLink for his 2017 remix of "Herside Story" (boasting over 70M streams), the Dublin duo have been marching to the beat of their own drum, heralded by the likes of the Guardian, NME, VICE, the Times, and many others. This collaborative energy brought Hare Squead and EDEN together, as well as the rest of the featured guests on the Irish producer's New World Tapes compilation.

With the New World Tapes, EDEN has embarked on a unique journey of working with some of the finest boundary-defying artists across the globe. Resulting in a collection of tracks that spans different genres, the project sees a new release every week exclusively on his label, with the 12-track project eventually available on vinyl. A beautiful gift despite the difficult times we find ourselves in, New World Tapes presents an innovative collection of tunes that speaks to the cooperative energy of citizens everywhere in the face of hardship.

Related Articles View More Music Stories