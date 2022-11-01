Dylan Sinclair Taps Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad & JVCK JAMES for 'No Longer in the Suburbs (Deluxe)' EP
No Longer in the Suburbs EP is due out this Thursday, November 3.
Dubbed an "R&B king in the making" (Complex), touted as a "leading voice reshaping Toronto's R&B sound" (CBC Radio), and hailed as an R&B artist to watch by the likes of Apple Music, the 21-year-old Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair cemented himself as one of the genre's most promising up-and-coming stars with the release of his breakout No Longer in the Suburbs EP issued this summer.
Now, the 2022 ASCAP "On The Come Up" songwriter is gearing up to release the Deluxe Edition of his No Longer in the Suburbs EP due out this Thursday, November 3rd and available to pre-save now here.
The 12-track version includes four additional new songs including the sultry slow jam "Never" featuring recent NPR Tiny Desk performer and R&B sensation Joyce Wrice as well as the previously released explosive "Open Remix" featuring two of the genre's finest fast rising stars DESTIN CONRAD and JVCK JAMES.
Independent Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair's No Longer in the Suburbs EP highlighted the Filipino-Guyanese artist stepping into his own as he transitioned from teenager to young adult - all while remaining grounded, authentic, and aware that this is just the beginning.
The project produced the standout singles "Open", "Lifetime" and "Suppress" that garnered placements on flagship playlists across Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and TIDAL upon release and gained Sinclair over 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone. In support of the record, Dylan performed at the 2022 JUNO Fest, made his debut at the world's largest jazz festival in Montréal, and appeared in his hometown of Toronto for Manifesto Festival performing on the Budweiser Stage alongside a lineup that included dvsn and Davido.
Sinclair's music has received praise from critics for his fresh and invigorating take on R&B with recent support from The Recording Academy/The GRAMMYs, The Toronto Star, Complex, Billboard, BET, Vibe, UPROXX, Teen VOGUE, ESSENCE, and more. He's collaborated with artists like Savannah Ré and Emanuel and award-winning record producers including Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Cardi B), Rowan (Bryson Tiller, GIVĒON, Russ), and Marcus Semaj (GIVĒON, Snoh Aalegra, dvsn).
Sinclair began writing and recording at age 15 and in 2018 self-released his debut EP, Red Like Crimson, which caught the attention of GRAMMY and JUNO Award-nominated Toronto producer Jordon Manswell known for his work with Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, dvsn, and more. In 2020, the duo collaborated on their first effort, Proverb, which earned them a highly coveted nomination for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of The Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards.
Listen to the new single here:
