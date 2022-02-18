Dylan Meek Releases Debut Album 'All I Need'

For years, Dylan Meek has made his presence felt as a gifted sideman. He has collaborated and performed with Post Malone, Quavo, Miguel, Stanaj, Questlove, and of course, his brother Buck Meek of Big Thief.

Now, the virtuosic player is turning inward to focus on his own sound. The result is a gorgeous collection of soul infused R&B, the 7-song All I Need (out now).

Dylan Meek's new full length record, All I Need, is a prism filled with sunlight and songs that worship freedom. It holds the collective swagger of the hundreds of masters that Dylan has collaborated with since he was a young boy, transmuted through a new century, through love songs and heart sleeve confessions and synthesis and humor.

This is soul in space. The human voice exploding. If Nelson Riddle and D'angelo ran an icehouse on the Devil's Backbone, this is the music they would book on a Saturday night.

At 31 years old, after a lifetime's worth of collaboration with so many legends, Dylan pivoted to focus primarily on writing and performing his own original songs, growing a faithful fan base in Los Angeles with his band, and for the last three years, self-producing and engineering his first all original solo record, All I Need.

Listen to the new album here: