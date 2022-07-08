Dylan Matthew Teams Up With Producer Nitti Gritti For 'Drive You Crazy'

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Dylan Matthew teams up with Grammy-winning and 12x Platinum producer Nitti Gritti for their infectious new single, "Drive You Crazy," out now via Monstercat.

The nostalgic song is a callback to falling in love for the first time and feeling the insatiable high of an endless summer. Accompanied by a rush of endorphins in the music video, the pair blend the best of their talents with matured dance sensibilities, catchy vocals, and pop-punk guitar chords, cementing the track as an instant hit.

Most recently, Dylan Matthew's hit single "Love Is Gone" with Slander became RIAA certified Gold and has amassed over half a billion streams to date across all platforms. He has made multiple appearances on the Billboard Hot Dance charts, performed on stages from EDC to Lollapalooza, and is undoubtedly the next big thing in pop music.

Nitti Gritti has traversed every genre from hip-hop to house as one half of SIDEPIECE, exploring influences from his upbringing in Haiti and his home-base flavors of Miami. Since winning a Latin Grammy with Bad Bunny and Diplo in 2019, he's toured the world, playing Coachella, Bonnaroo, and more, with a slate of headline dates in 2022.

On the release of "Drive You Crazy," Dylan Matthew shares, "We wanted to encapsulate what the song is about in the music video - Malibu, the beach, summer love, nostalgia, and California. We're excited to put this one out, hope you guys like it!"

Nitti Gritti adds, "This is a really feel-good summer record that provides some nostalgia of your first summer romance."

Singer/songwriter/producer Dylan Matthew skyrocketed to success as a crossover indie pop and electronic dance artist with his passionate vocal work on the 2019 Slander track "Love is Gone," and his subsequent piano version became RIAA Gold-certified as his most streamed song with 194 million Spotify streams, the YouTube video garnering 134 million views.

Today, with 4.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 762,000 TikTok followers, and multiple tracks in Billboard's Dance Top 50, Matthew is a rising indie pop star and one of the most recognizable voices on the dance music scene.

Currently finishing his fifth EP, he is also preparing a joint album and tour with Slander, set to visit close to 40 U.S. markets this fall. An engaging live performer, Matthew has wowed sold-out crowds in some of North America's most storied venues and festivals, including EDC Las Vegas and Lollapalooza, and Coachella, where he made his debut at the festival this past April.

Watch the new music video here: