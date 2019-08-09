Dylan LeBlanc Releases Amazon Original Cover of INXS Track

Today, Dylan LeBlanc released an Amazon Original cover of INXS' "Never Tear Us Apart" that was produced by Dave Cobb. The song is available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"I chose 'Never Tear Us Apart' by INXS because Dave Cobb brought me in and he played the song and said, 'Man this song is you. It reminds me of you. You could sing this as beautiful as anyone,' which made me feel good," explains LeBlanc. "That song is such a beautiful song and it has such an emotional performance. I just wanted to capture that."

"Dylan is such a lyrical based artist that it had to be a song that you felt like you knew that was a big hit maybe in some period of time and also the lyrics had to be strong and mean something," said Dave Cobb. "It was a perfect match of lyrical, meaningful, quality stuff and just a great melody, a great pop song."

Earlier this summer, LeBlanc released a new album Renegade via ATO Records. Rolling Stone called the album "superb" and American Songwriter said, "Welcome to LeBlanc's finest hour."

Amazon Music listeners can find Dylan Leblanc's cover of "Never Tear Us Apart" on the "Brushland" playlist, the global stage for today's Americana fan.





