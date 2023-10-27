Dylan Gossett Releases Debut EP 'No Better Time'

Dylan recently paved the way for No Better Time with “Beneath Oak Trees.”

By: Oct. 27, 2023

After building overwhelming buzz, rapidly rising 24-year-old Texas singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett proudly presents his much-anticipated debut No Better Time EP out now.

On the EP, Dylan says, “I've always wanted to create a full body of work, and I finally had the chance to with this project. Every single sound and noise you hear was created, mixed, and recorded from a laptop in my bedroom. Every word was written by me. I think that is why this EP is so special to me; there's not a single part of it that I didn't have my fingerprints on.”

The six-track body of work showcases the breadth of Gossett's talents. On the title track “No Better Time,” harmonica entwines with acoustic guitar, while he reflects on the importance of seizing the moment. The hook rings out like a mantra, “Ain't no better time than today.”

Set to softly strummed acoustic guitar, the focus track “Flip A Coin” paints a vivid picture as he promises, “If you leave behind your worries like a bandit on the run, I swear you'll be just fine, at least until the morn.” He describes the meaning behind the ballad, saying, “‘Flip A Coin' is a song about living and making the days count, regardless of what you're doing. It's about doing the simple things that make you feel alive.”

Then, there's “Lone Ole Cowboy.” Channeling the spirit of classic country from the perspective of a 21st century troubadour, he holds nothing back in a moment of starkly honest reflection, “I'm just a man with a past and a whole lot of pride, a heartbroke cowboy with pain deep inside.” Check out the full EP tracklisting below.

Dylan recently paved the way for No Better Time with “Beneath Oak Trees.” Holler Country enthusiastically included him among “10 New and Upcoming Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know,” and Country Chord went as far as to christen him “one of the most exciting new voices in the genre.” Country Central proclaimed “‘Beneath Oak Trees' is another songwriting tour de force that shows immense promise for the Texas native.”

No Better Time also boasts the Austin native's breakout song “Coal,” which has quickly emerged as a phenomenon. It has notably gathered over 50 million streams in three months and just debuted at #40 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart. Not to mention, “Coal” debuted at #24 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales Chart, as well as cracked the Top 5 on Spotify's Global and US Viral 50 Charts and peaked at #14 on the iTunes Country Chart and #36 on the All Genres Chart.

Billboard named it one of “8 Must-Hear New Country Songs” and praised how “This acoustic track puts Texan Gossett's poetic songwriting and grainy, weathered voice at the forefront, as he contemplates the emotional weight of alienation.” 

Following recent tour dates with Wyatt Flores and Brent Cobb and a performance of the National Anthem at the F1 US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, Gossett will open for Kolby Cooper in November. Next year, Gossett will make his first festival appearance at SXSW in Austin. See the upcoming tour dates below.

Growing up in Austin, Dylan Gossett first picked up a guitar in middle school, teaching himself via YouTube and thanks to tips from his big brother. In between listening to classics from Alan Jackson, George Strait, Journey, The Eagles, Scorpions, and Boston with his family, he immersed himself in the records by Turnpike Troubadours, Flatland Cavalry, and Cody Johnson.

Throughout his college years at Texas A&M University, he never stopped playing and singing. Passionate about Formula 1, Dylan took a job with Circuit of the Americas. In spring 2023, he began experimenting with posting his music online. He shared a rendition of The Lumineers' “Ophelia” and eventually wound up gaining traction with a cover of Flatland Cavalry.

As summertime rolled around, he caught fire with his independent debut single “To Be Free.” No doubt fueled by the “weed and gasoline” line, it exploded on TikTok and amassed over 3 million Spotify streams. However, his song “Coal” catalyzed his breakthrough.

Stay tuned for more to come from Dylan Gossett soon.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

11/29 - Athens, TX - Texan Theater^

11/30 - College Station, TX - The Tap^

Dates TBD - Austin, TX - 2024 SXSW 

^Supporting Kolby Cooper

ABOUT DYLAN GOSSETT:

Dylan Gossett's songs instantly leave an imprint. The Austin, TX-born singer and songwriter makes a mark with dusty instrumentation, gravelly vocal delivery, and emotionally vulnerable lyrics. Right off the bat, lines like “They say pressure makes diamonds. How the hell am I still coal?” and “Smells like weed and gasoline” come to mind. Guitar in hand and heart wide open, he writes every tune by himself and sings straight from the soul with no pretense and no filter.

Throughout his college years at Texas A&M University, he never stopped playing guitar and singing. Passionate about Formula 1, Dylan took a job with Circuit of the Americas. In spring 2023, he began experimenting with posting his music online. He shared a rendition of The Lumineers' “Ophelia” and eventually wound up gaining traction with a cover of Flatland Cavalry. As summertime rolled around, he caught fire with his independent debut single “To Be Free.”

No doubt fueled by the “weed and gasoline” line, it exploded on TikTok and amassed over 3 million Spotify streams. However, “Coal” catalyzed his breakthrough. It tallied over 21 million Spotify streams to date, while Billboard professed, “‘Coal' and ‘To Be Free' position Gossett as a formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential.” He introduces his next chapter with the single “Beneath Oak Trees” from his upcoming debut EP No Better Time, set for release on October 27th.

On the rustic, yet heartfelt ballad, fiddle accents acoustic guitar as Dylan urges, “Just take my hand and be with me, my dear."



