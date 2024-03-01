Dylan Gossett Announces New EP 'Songs in the Gravel'

Breakout 24-year-old Texas singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett reveals he will be releasing his new EP, Songs In The Gravel, on March 22 via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The EP features his recently released single “Bitter Winds,” as well as his latest offering “Somewhere Between,” out now.

On the new song, Gossett says: “I wrote 'Somewhere Between' after watching a video about a man who spent his life living on a train. I was struck by his story and his true independence — I wanted to create my own version of his story. The resulting song is a high-energy narrative about a wandering man, running away from his past, traveling state-to-state; each night finding a new home.”

Pre-save Songs In The Gravel here.

Songs In The Gravel is the follow-up project to Gossett's 2023 critically acclaimed, debut EP No Better Time, which cemented the Austin native as an artist to watch in 2024. Written, recorded, produced, and mixed by Gossett himself in his bedroom, No Better Time showcases the breadth of his talents. The EP includes his breakout smash hit single “Coal” and fan favorite tracks “Beneath Oak Trees” and “Flip A Coin.”

Beyond recently debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 (Gossett's first career entry), “Coal” is now Certified Gold in the U.S., Canada, and Australia with over 150 million global streams to date and recently shot back into the Spotify Top 200. Globally, “Coal” continues to shine as it charted on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK and reached the Top 5 on the Country Radio Chart in Australia.

Gossett recently wrapped his first-ever Australian tour supporting Noah Kahan, performing to thousands of fans every night, and also performed his debut headline shows in London and Dublin. Up next, he will embark on another first this spring — his headline tour titled No Better Time Tour, which sold out the day of its on-sale.

The tour will make stops in various cities across North America, including Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and more — see the full list of tour dates below. This spring, he will also make his first festival appearances at SXSW in Austin, Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Two Step Inn in Georgetown, and more, as well as open for Midland on select dates.

In addition, today, Universal Music Publishing Nashville announced that Gossett has been signed to an exclusive, global publishing agreement.

DYLAN GOSSETT TOUR DATES

3/15 // Austin, Texas // 2024 SXSW

3/18 // St. Paul, Minn. /// Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^ - SOLD OUT

3/19 // Chicago, Ill. // Chop Shop ^ - SOLD OUT

3/22 // Cincinnati, Ohio // Top Cats ^ - SOLD OUT

3/24 // Washington, D.C. // The Atlantis ^ - SOLD OUT

3/26 // New York, N.Y. // Mercury Lounge ^ - SOLD OUT

3/27 // New York, N.Y. // Mercury Lounge ^ - SOLD OUT

4/4 // Atlanta, Ga. // Terminal West ^ - SOLD OUT

4/5 // Athens, Ga. // 40 Watt ^

4/7 // Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. // Tortuga Music Festival

4/9 // Nashville, Tenn. // Exit/In ^ - SOLD OUT

4/12 // Lubbock, Texas // Cooks Garage ~

4/13 // El Paso, Texas // Cowtown Event Center ~

4/16 // Houston, Texas // Bronze Peacock at House Of Blues ^ - SOLD OUT

4/17 // Dallas, Texas // Cambridge Room at House Of Blues ^ - SOLD OUT

4/20 // Georgetown, Texas // Two Step Inn

4/26 // Midland, Texas // La Hacienda Event Center ~

4/27 // Nacogdoches, Texas // Banita Creek Hall (Outdoors) ~

^ Headline Date

~ Supporting Midland

ABOUT DYLAN GOSSETT

Dylan Gossett is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas. Dylan began writing and recording music during his early teen years using Garage Band on his mother's computer. Throughout high school, college at Texas A&M, and a job at Formula 1 Racing, music remained Dylan's true passion. Inspired to finally release music by a new generation of singer-songwriters he saw emerging online, Dylan began posting videos of his songs in April 2023 — immediately, his music struck a chord with a global audience.

Dylan released his first single “To Be Free” (entirely self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) on June 30, 2023. Shortly thereafter, he teased a snippet of what would become his next song and breakout viral hit “Coal.” The video instantly took off, gaining over one million views within the first week. He quickly got back into his bedroom and created the song from scratch before releasing it on July 27.

Since its release, “Coal” has garnered over 150 million global streams, received Gold Certifications in the US, Canada, and Australia, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK, reached the Top 5 on the Country Radio Chart in Australia, and continues to climb the Spotify US Top 200. The New York Times called “Coal” “one of the year's best country songs,” and Billboard declared, “'Coal' and 'To Be Free' position Gossett as a formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential.”

In Oct. 2023, Dylan released his highly anticipated debut EP No Better Time (also self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The EP received a slew of critical acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, GRAMMY.com, Atwood Magazine, MusicRow, Holler Country, Country Central, and more.

On the touring front, this spring, he's set to embark on his first-ever headline tour, dubbed the “No Better Time Tour,” across cities in North America and in London and Dublin — which sold-out immediately upon on-sale. Not to mention, he also recently supported Noah Kahan in arenas across Australia and Morgan Wallen at Houston's Minute Maid Park, as well as opened for Wyatt Flores and Brent Cobb on their fall 2023 tours. This year, Dylan will be making his festival debuts at SXSW, Hangout Music Festival, Tortuga Music Festival, and Two Step Inn Festival.

Image by Julia Gossett