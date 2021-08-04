Dying Wish Releases New Single 'Until Mourning Comes'

Dying Wish is the Portland-based blistering hardcore five-piece whose passionate music fuses New Wave of American Heavy Metal and chaos-driven punk noises. Late last year, they signed to SharpTone Records and last month, they announced the release of their forthcoming record, Fragments of a Bitter Memory which will be released on October 1, 2021 via their new label home. Pre-orders are available now here.

Today, Dying Wish has released a new single + music video for "Until Mourning Comes" off of the forthcoming record. This follows the release of the album's title track "Fragments of a Bitter Memory." Watch and listen to the new single now below.

On the new single, lead vocalist Emma Boster shares, "'Mourning' is written about a family friend who passed away tragically in a plane crash last year. We were in the studio writing the record when my cousin called me with the news. I spent the rest of the night on the phone with my family in absolute shock over the passing of such a kind, bright, and loving young man.

"My friend's death happened just a few days after Riley from Power Trip had passed and I had been watching the outpour of heartbreak within the hardcore and metal communities over Riley's passing.

"I felt really compelled to write a song about the passing of someone gone too soon that leaves such an incredible impact on our lives. It felt like now more than ever it was relatable because of how many people out there had lost a loved one due to the pandemic or the toll it takes on us."

Dying Wish is the unrelenting and unforgiving sound of struggle, who carries on the tradition of a subculture that serves as inspiration and rallying cry for justice. Equality, dignity, and self-determination are enduring themes in this music, a spirit more vital than ever. Invisible Oranges described the first demo as "joyous, unflinching violence."

In less than three years after their formation, and ahead of their debut album, Dying Wish has already been nominated for "Best International Band" at the UK's Heavy Music Awards, as well as have been called, not once, but twice, "one of the best new bands out right now" by Revolver. Brooklyn Vegan has also listed the band's forthcoming album is one of the top most-anticipated releases of 2021.

Decimating stages alongside likeminded bands (including Terror, Comeback Kid, and Jesus Piece) Dying Wish is part of a resurgence in postmodern noisecore, mentioned in the same breath as groups like Code Orange and their friends in Knocked Loose. Following successful tours with Counterparts and SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Dying Wish hunkered down in their native Portland, Oregon, to compose their debut full-length for SharpTone Records.

Dying Wish align themselves with the continuing battle for liberation, encompassing the issues affecting BIPOC, the environment, policing, and more intersectional causes while dealing in personal tribulation and trauma in equal measure. They make music aimed at unity but without compromise. Abolition, revolution, and liberation, in spirit and song, is the heart of Dying Wish.

Fragments of a Bitter Memory is out October 1, 2021 via SharpTone Records. For more information, please visit: https://dyingwishofficial.com/.