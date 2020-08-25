Dyble Longdon Announce Release of Single 'Astrologers'

The single is from their forthcoming album.

Dyble Longdon today release Astrologers, the first single to be taken from their forthcoming album Between A Breath And A Breath. Dyble Longdon is a collaboration between iconic vocalist the late Judy Dyble (ex-Fairport Convention, Trader Horne) and Big Big Train multi-instrumentalist frontman David Longdon. Their highly anticipated album Between A Breath And A Breath is released on 25th September on English Electric Recordings.

Astrologers is an original composition with lyrics by Judy Dyble and music by David Longdon. Before her death in July 2020, Judy noted the background to the song:

"A horoscope tells a lonely woman that today, the planets will ensure that she will meet the person of her dreams. The trouble is, it seems to tell her the same thing day after day. Ever the optimist, she looks forward to the thrilling event, only to be disappointed time after time. This song is a heartfelt cry of 'enough!'"

Astrologers features Judy Dyble (Vocals & autoharp), David Longdon (Vocals, acoustic guitars, electric guitars, piano, mandolin, harmonium, theremin, ebows, mellotron, vibraphone, synthesiser, keyboards & marxophone), Dave Gregory (Electric 12 string guitar and twangy guitar), Andy Lewis (Bass guitar) and Jeff Davenport (Drums & percussion). The track was produced by David Longdon, mixed by Patrick Phillips and engineered by Patrick Phillips and Oli Jacobs. The video created by Christian Rios.

This collaboration with David Longdon was something Judy Dyble had wanted for some time. "I first heard David sing with Big Big Train at King's Place in 2015 and immediately decided that I really wanted to sing with him someday. And here we are with a collaborative album, which I think is wonderful!" she said.

David Longdon added: "Judy asked if I would like to work with her. She sent me some great lyrics which inspired the music, over the years we've become good friends. Judy duetted with me on The Ivy Gate, which appears on Big Big Train's Grimspound album. The Dyble Longdon album is a natural development on from this piece."

