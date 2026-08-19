Dutch Nuggets Release Handmade, Anti-AI Video for PLASTIC LIVES

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Montreal punk band Dutch Nuggets have released a new music video for 'Plastic Lives,' a track from their latest album, Fishbowl'd!, out now via Thousand Islands Records.

With more music and art being made using generative AI, Dutch Nuggets wanted to go in the opposite direction. They dug out their childhood toys and created the video themselves using a camera, action figures, Play-Doh, cutouts of their own faces, Photoshop and After Effects.

'We're excited to introduce our new music video for 'Plastic Lives'!' the band says. 'We're seeing more and more soulless, generic things made with generative AI, and it was important for us to do something that feels tactile, homemade, sketchy even. As long as it was made by hand. So we dug out our old childhood toys and made the whole thing using a camera, action figures, our old faces, Play-Doh, Photoshop and After Effects! We also threw in several nods to the local punk scene—and beyond!'

The result is a weird, funny and intentionally homemade video filled with references to Montreal punk and some of the bands and culture that have influenced Dutch Nuggets over the years.

'Plastic Lives' appears on the band's 12-track concept album, Fishbowl'd!, released by Thousand Islands Records. The album features the fast songs and three-part vocal harmonies that have defined Dutch Nuggets since the band formed in Montreal in 2008.

Dutch Nuggets released their debut album, Nervous Wreck, in 2013. It was later reissued by Bells On Records in Japan and Bird Attack Records in the United States. The band has since become a familiar presence in Quebec's skate-punk scene, sharing stages with Good Riddance, Belvedere, Brutal Youth, Pulley, Bigwig and 88 Fingers Louie, among others.

For fans of: Belvedere, Cigar, Adhesive, Craig's Brother and Satanic Surfers

Tracklist

Ignorance Is Bliss

Fishbones

Dead-Tired

Three Of Clubs

Catharsis

Plastic Lives

II

Discordant

Red Filter Disaster

Ex-Troglodyte

Liminal Cage

Same Old Dark Ages

Dutch Nuggets

Gabriel Malette – Vocals/Guitar

Francis Desaulniers – Guitar/Vocals

Pierre-Luc Wagner – Bass/Vocals

François Lelièvre – Drums

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