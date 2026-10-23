Dustin Kensrue Releases THAT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS Holiday Album

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Dustin Kensrue, frontman of Thrice, releases his sixth solo record, THAT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS, out everywhere now via BMG. Furthermore, he shares the visualizer for the focus track 'This Good Night Is Still Everywhere.'

THAT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS ushers in the holiday season, finding Kensrue putting his own soulful spin on the holiday music canon by bringing together reimagined favorites, overlooked gems, and two original songs into a cohesive collection built for the season. Drawing inspiration from the mid-century soul music that became a guiding influence throughout the recording process, the album balances nostalgia and warmth with Kensrue's distinct songwriting. At its core, THAT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS is a celebration of the shared rhythms, stories, and traditions of the holiday season, as well as the enduring power of songs that bring people together year after year.

'I was glad to have the chance to reapproach my original song 'This Good Night is Still Everywhere,'' shares Kensrue. 'When I wrote it, I knew it had good bones, but everything about that first Christmas record was rough and rushed, recorded in the backs of buses and random hotel rooms just weeks before it was released, and the original recording failed to capture the real emotional core of the song. It was inspired by a Bukowski poem (a fact now alluded to even more directly in the new bridge) about the peace of being awake in the still, dark, late hours of the night, and this new version, I think, finally captures that feel.'

For Kensrue, the appeal of Christmas music extends beyond the holiday's individual traditions, offering a rare cultural moment in which people return to the same songs and stories year after year for unity and comfort. THAT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS, named after the beloved Ray Charles song, reflects that sense of collective nostalgia while bringing together a mix of longtime favorites and lesser-known selections alongside two originals, including a reimagining of 'This Good Night Is Still Everywhere' from Kensrue's first Christmas album, released nearly two decades ago. Together, these tracks breathe fresh life into beloved classics while adding new favorites to the ever-growing soundtrack of the holiday season.

Tracklist

All Alone On Christmas

White Christmas

Christmas Time Is Here

Every Day Will Be Like A Holiday

Joy Lives Here

I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm

All I Want For Christmas Is You

My Favorite Things

That Spirit Of Christmas

This Good Night Is Still Everywhere

Best known as the frontman and songwriter of Thrice, Dustin Kensrue has carved out an equally compelling path as a solo artist, exploring the intimate, roots-driven side of his songwriting. From his stripped-down 2007 debut Please Come Home through Carry the Fire (2015) and his latest album, Desert Dreaming (2024), Kensrue has embraced folk, Americana, country, and singer-songwriter traditions while maintaining the lyrical depth and emotional honesty that have defined his work for decades.

Photo Credit: Dustin Kensrue









Photo Credit: Dustin Kensrue

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