Durand Bernarr Drops Second Single 'Leveled' Off of His Sophomore Album 'Wanderlust'

Your favorite cousin on your father's side and the not so quiet storm, Durand Bernarr, announced his second single 'Leveled' from his sophomore album Wanderlust, both available today. The song succeeds the lead single 'Lil Bit.'

Written, arranged and produced by Bernarr, the concept of 'Leveled' is being honest with yourself so that you can experience moments of redemption and catharsis. Additional producers include Daniel Jones (keys), Braylon Lacy (Bass), Frank Moka (Drums), and Christopher Bivins "Buddafly Wolf."

"We're moving through the world and we're moving fast. Then, we have these moments where we slow down and just kind of even everything out for a second. That's where 'Leveled' came from, says Bernarr. When I think of leveling, I think of a balance and I think there are many moments in life where we need to be balanced out. And it's not a humbling. I don't like that word. It's like oh, I never knew how high I was. Like, I was really up here. And then I just needed to come down. I am sturdy down here."

In September 2022, Durand debuted Wanderlust, which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and Top R&B/Soul albums chart, and No. 31 on the iTunes Albums chart (all genres). Written and arranged by Bernarr, Wanderlust embodies an intimate unveiling of his introspective journey and his arrival to renewed self-awareness.

Last month, NPR's Tiny Desk debuted his highly anticipated concert, which has amassed 690K+ views. Reflecting on his performance, Bernarr told the Tiny Desk team, "I had to show on this platform I'm so much more than just R&B. I'm not meant to be understood; I'm meant to be experienced."

Durand Bernarr is slated to announce his upcoming tour later this month. He recently concluded "The Wanderlust Tour," his sold-out 17-city tour that kicked off on February 13th at The New Parish in Oakland, CA and made stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Cleveland - his hometown - New York, Atlanta, and more before wrapping at The Roxy in Los Angeles on March 18th.

Bernarr will also be a special guest performer during singer and Real Housewives of Potomac star CANDIACE's [Dillard Bassett] Deep Space Tour stop in Washington, D.C. on June 10th at The Fillmore. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

For updates and to receive additional information on all things Durand Bernarr, please visit https://www.durandbernarr.com/.

Listen to the new single here: