Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Durand Bernarr Drops Second Single 'Leveled' Off of His Sophomore Album 'Wanderlust'

Durand Bernarr Drops Second Single 'Leveled' Off of His Sophomore Album 'Wanderlust'

The song succeeds the lead single ‘Lil Bit.’

May. 03, 2023  

Your favorite cousin on your father's side and the not so quiet storm, Durand Bernarr, announced his second single 'Leveled' from his sophomore album Wanderlust, both available today. The song succeeds the lead single 'Lil Bit.'

Written, arranged and produced by Bernarr, the concept of 'Leveled' is being honest with yourself so that you can experience moments of redemption and catharsis. Additional producers include Daniel Jones (keys), Braylon Lacy (Bass), Frank Moka (Drums), and Christopher Bivins "Buddafly Wolf."

"We're moving through the world and we're moving fast. Then, we have these moments where we slow down and just kind of even everything out for a second. That's where 'Leveled' came from, says Bernarr. When I think of leveling, I think of a balance and I think there are many moments in life where we need to be balanced out. And it's not a humbling. I don't like that word. It's like oh, I never knew how high I was. Like, I was really up here. And then I just needed to come down. I am sturdy down here."

In September 2022, Durand debuted Wanderlust, which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and Top R&B/Soul albums chart, and No. 31 on the iTunes Albums chart (all genres). Written and arranged by Bernarr, Wanderlust embodies an intimate unveiling of his introspective journey and his arrival to renewed self-awareness.

Last month, NPR's Tiny Desk debuted his highly anticipated concert, which has amassed 690K+ views. Reflecting on his performance, Bernarr told the Tiny Desk team, "I had to show on this platform I'm so much more than just R&B. I'm not meant to be understood; I'm meant to be experienced."

Durand Bernarr is slated to announce his upcoming tour later this month. He recently concluded "The Wanderlust Tour," his sold-out 17-city tour that kicked off on February 13th at The New Parish in Oakland, CA and made stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Cleveland - his hometown - New York, Atlanta, and more before wrapping at The Roxy in Los Angeles on March 18th.

Bernarr will also be a special guest performer during singer and Real Housewives of Potomac star CANDIACE's [Dillard Bassett] Deep Space Tour stop in Washington, D.C. on June 10th at The Fillmore. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

For updates and to receive additional information on all things Durand Bernarr, please visit https://www.durandbernarr.com/.

Listen to the new single here:



Rachael Blanche Releases New Single Translator Photo
Rachael Blanche Releases New Single 'Translator'
London-based artist, actress and entrepreneur, Rachael Blanche, who splits time between England, Australia and the U.S., has released the smouldering pop-soul single 'Translator,' a seductively well-crafted ode to navigating the layered nature of communication in the modern world.
Woz Releases New EP No Medicine For That Photo
Woz Releases New EP 'No Medicine For That'
No Medicine for That explores the effects of his early childhood traumas which is conveyed over distorted guitars and influences that range from Queens of the Stone Age to The Ramones. Woz discusses his Borderline Personality Disorder, severe addiction, and suicide attempt. Listen to the new EP now!
Jason Mraz Drops New Single Pancakes & Butter Photo
Jason Mraz Drops New Single 'Pancakes & Butter'
Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz has revealed “Pancakes & Butter,” a smooth love song and accompanying video from his upcoming eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The track was released alongside a music video directed by Jaime Valdueza.
Skating Polly Share New Single Im Sorry For Always Apologizing Photo
Skating Polly Share New Single 'I'm Sorry For Always Apologizing'
Skating Polly share “I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing” – a deceptively joyous rock song that is accompanied by the official music video directed by Christian Papierniak. The multiple award-winning director, producer, and writer best known for his hit Indie feature film Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town brings the track to life with a humorous touch.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGADOON! CharactersInterview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGADOON! Characters
May 3, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming are back together for season two of Schmigadoon, teaming up for a bloody-good parody of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. BroadwayWorld sat down with Cumming and Chenoweth, who spilled on filming their big musical number, wanting to play their Sweeney Todd roles IRL, the Schmigadoon groupchat, and more!
Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single 'Rafters'Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single 'Rafters'
May 3, 2023

Minneapolis-based indie pop-rock trio Yam Haus have released a live, stripped-down version of their acclaimed new single, “Rafters.” An indie-rock rumination that is for those who feel they might need to let go of something, this brand new acoustic version of “Rafters” truly showcases the band’s propensity for creating the most of anthems.
The Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day LineupsThe Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day Lineups
May 3, 2023

Saturday will feature a welcoming, one-day-only acoustic set from The Head And The Heart along with riveting performances from some of the top indie rock and folk singer-songwriters such as Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter and Miya Folick. The Head And The Heart will close out the evening with a full-band performance.
WE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Documentary From Filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker Acquired by Hulu OriginalsWE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Documentary From Filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker Acquired by Hulu Originals
May 3, 2023

“We Live Here: The Midwest” explores timely, personal stories of LGBTQI+ families who strive to build lives in their communities despite biased legislation and mounting prejudice. All families must confront challenges, every day. But many also face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools and even their own neighborhoods.
Olga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION SeriesOlga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Series
May 3, 2023

Joining the previously announced voice cast in recurring and guest star roles for season one are Olga Merediz (Broadway's 'In the Heights') as Grandma Dee, Todrick Hall ('American Idol') as Harvey Hare, Gabriel Iglesias ('Space Jam: A New Legacy') as Felipe and Nate Torrence ('Zootopia') as Chameleo.
share