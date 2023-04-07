Duran Duran Add New York and San Diego Dates to North American Future Past Tour; Grace Jones to Join

Duran Duran has announced two additional shows on their highly anticipated North American 2023 FUTURE PAST TOUR.

Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will bring the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Queens, New York on September 22, where the incomparable artist and icon Grace Jones will be joining as a very special guest alongside both Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille. Also announced today, a stop in San Diego on August 22 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. A Los Angeles date will be announced soon.

For the New York and San Diego shows, Artist VIP Presale begins Monday, April 10 at 10am local until Thursday, April 13 at 10pm local. Local Presale begins Thursday, April 13 10am local until 10pm local. Please visit https://duranduran.com/members for information. General on sale begins Friday, April 14 at 10am local.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://duranduran.com/tour/

Speaking about the upcoming dates, Simon Le Bon reveals, "It's remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

Bassist John Taylor added, "We could not be more honored and delighted to have Grace Jones join us for our forthcoming FUTURE PAST New York show. Grace has been a profound influence on Duran Duran from the beginning, both musically and stylistically. She guested on the Arcadia project, and we have had a lot of fun with her over the years - now it's fantastic to finally share a stage with her. Grace Jones completes a dream line-up for this tour, joining us along with Nile Rodgers and CHIC, and Bastille - our friends from the UK. It's a one-off musical extravaganza, so dress to impress!"

2022 served as something of a landmark year for Duran Duran, having just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, a career peak that followed a summer live season of epic proportions - headlining London's Hyde Park in front of 60,000 people, performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and closing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham, not to mention a headline tour across North America which included sold out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

The cinematic release of their new docu-concert film, 'A Hollywood High' followed, before the band capped off the year with a spectacular performance in Times Square on New Year's Eve, counting fans down into 2023 in front of a live audience of over 1 million people on the streets of Manhattan. All this after the huge success of new studio album FUTURE PAST, hailed as Duran Duran at their best by critics and fans alike, four decades into their rich and storied career.

Enlisting the help of some of the most exciting names of the last 50 years, with 'FUTURE PAST,' Duran Duran delivered another incredible genre-spanning piece of work that once again set them apart from the pack.

Working alongside DJ / producer Erol Alkan and pioneering Italian composer / producer Giorgio Moroder, who added his magic to create two instant future classics ('BEAUTIFUL LIES,' and 'TONIGHT UNITED'), the band brought on some of the most unexpected and inspiring names in pop - including Swedish hitmaker, Tove Lo on 'GIVE IT ALL UP,' 'Queen of Drill' Ivorian Doll on 'HAMMERHEAD' and Japan's CHAI on 'MORE JOY!'.

In addition, Blur's Graham Coxon co-wrote and lent his guitar to several tracks on the record and David Bowie's former pianist Mike Garson added an exquisite sonic layer to album closer 'FALLING'. The record, which was recorded across studios in London and LA over lockdown, also features long-time collaborator Mark Ronson who co-wrote and played on 'WING,' and was mixed by Mark 'Spike' Stent.

The deluxe edition of 'FUTURE PAST (Complete Edition)' is out now via BMG. The 2LP set includes all 15 tracks from FUTURE PAST plus Duran Duran's cover of David Bowie's "Five Years". The first LP is red, the second is green. The gatefold package features a new silver/grey version of the cover art and also includes two 12″ x 12″ art booklets.

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/27 - Bottlerock Festival - Napa Valley, CA^

05/28 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA*

05/31 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA*

06/01 - Moda Center - Portland, OR*

06/03 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT*

06/06 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*

06/07 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA*

06/09 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX*

06/10 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX*

06/13 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

06/15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

06/17 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

06/18 - FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL*

08/22 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA* NEW DATE

08/24 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA*

08/26 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV*

08/28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

08/29 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

08/31 - Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, MN*

09/01 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL*

09/03 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY*

09/06 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

09/07 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

09/09 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*

09/10 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

09/13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC*

09/16 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*

09/19 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

09/22 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY** NEW DATE

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

^Festival