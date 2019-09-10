Duke Otherwise Presents New Album KITH & KIN

From Wisconsin's Duke Otherwise comes Kith & Kin, an eclectic album of music meant to bring joy, silliness and sweetness to all. Kith & Kin features a unique blend of stellar musicianship, memorable characters, whimsical topics, and a vast array of instruments and musical styles resulting in outrageous fun.

Duke Otherwise looks at the world with a skewed eye and blends his quirky observations with his elaborate imagination resulting in a combination that seems to perfectly tap into a child's mindset. On Kith & Kin, with his distinct baritone voice, he leads as a playful wordsmith, delivering hilarious and imaginative songs and stories taken from real events and conversations with his own family and friends.

Musically, while rooted in folk, it has a wide-reaching global feel with hints of inspiration from genres and styles from all over the world. Listeners will notice influences from Mexico, Peru, Cuba, the Mediterranean, South Africa, the Middle East and even Switzerland! At 17 tracks it's a multifarious, robust and highly entertaining selection for today's families.

Themes on the new amusing collection include relatable childhood experiences and a witty view of life. Songs include "Everybody Spin" which came from interesting conversations with a friend of Duke's who is actually a flat earth theorist. The beautiful orchestration was inspired by his own love of Mexican music. The relatable "So Full" was inspired by a real-life event familiar to both kids and adults. Who hasn't been too full for their dinner plate but then had plenty of room for dessert? On the Cuban-styled "Joy's a Grump" he creates a classroom full of misnamed kids and their teacher, Miss Nomer. Inspired by a true story from his niece about meeting a girl named Joy at a party; as she told it "her name shouldn't be Joy 'cause she is grumpy". The comical Swiss folk infused "Yodeling Lament" came from a genuine realization and mild frustration that Duke didn't know how to yodel and features his skilled yodeler friend.

"Elementary Crush" is about a child's crush on his teacher and "There's a Lion in My Room" is an American folksy tune inspired by the classic, "The Barnyard Song." The clever "Slow Monster" is a not-so-scary monster lullaby with a wild cartoon chase bridge. The idea came from chasing his friends' children around a playground- when he got too tired, Duke became the slow monster. On the latin flared "Zane" he highlights many musical instruments, some familiar and some more obscure and with the hilarious "Twins" a mix of tango and middle eastern sounds are featured. Closing the album "Always Home" is a calm, sweet tune that's an invite from a friend who's always ready for visitors.

Kith & Kin was recorded with friends in a lake cottage in the dead of a frigid Wisconsin winter and is the third release from Duke Otherwise. Kith & Kin is available at Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and anywhere parents are searching for clever and fun music. More at dukeotherwise.com.

ABOUT DUKE OTHERWISE:

Duke Otherwise is a playful wordsmith, a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and captivating tap-dancer. Using his distinct baritone, he sings his hilarious and imaginative songs that all ages will delight in together. His previous releases include Beehives & Bedheads (2015) and Creepy Crawly Love (2012). From Madison, WI, Duke plays nearly 150 shows a year throughout the midwest and beyond; in libraries, schools, living rooms, churches, theatres, festivals, and fairs. His energetic live show is filled with improvisation, audience participation, dancing, and outrageous fun! Find Duke Otherwise at Facebook, Instagram





