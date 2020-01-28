Dubioza Kolektiv Share New Album '#fakenews'

Dubioza Kolektiv have unleashed a fresh dose of Bosnian dance-inducing, ska-punk, party-rock anthems with the release of their new album #fakenews. Alongside the album, the band have shared the video for the new single 'Take My Job Away' featuring soon-to-be-famous internet robot star Robby Megabyte.



Because of a total lack of talent in the band, Dubioza Kolektiv have been forced to turn to advanced automated and artificial artistic-intelligence powered solutions. This is why they created Robby Megabyte - the first humanoid robot entertainment assistant, who has helped them to record new songs for the brand new album - #fakenews - out today, worldwide via Menart Records.



The politically incorrect Balkan ska/punk outfit's latest song 'Take My Job Away' and the accompanying video features the first appearance of Robby Megabyte. With this latest technological innovation in the field of the music industry, Dubioza Kolektiv try to tackle the serious issue of acute lack of talent in the Balkan's entertainment field, which is caused by a massive migration of talented musicians to Western Europe, where they pursue more lucrative careers in the non-entertainment construction sector.



"Over the last couple of months, we have been working very hard on the new songs with Robby Megabyte and we are very happy with the results of this ongoing experiment. Not only is he more reliable and hardworking than human counterparts, but he also displays amazing creative potential that is made possible by the state-of-the-art artistic processors and patented software solutions developed in laboratories of the Bosnian Institute for Artificial Intelligence. Also, his one of a kind integrated autotune voice processor is much more advanced and time-saving compared to other non-robotic singers available on the market today."

#fakenews is Dubioza Kolektiv's new album, which expresses their unique blend of righteous rage and love of life and humankind and is out now.



The spread of online #fakenews over the years was the main inspiration for this album and besides Robby Megabyte, the album features guest appearances by respected French artist Manu Chao, Earl Sixteen from Dreadzone, Toma Feterman of Soviet Suprem and Mexican band Los de Abajo.



"In the age of fake news, clickbait journalism, propaganda and misinformation, it is difficult to distinguish the truth from lies. This is why our songs try to debunk and ridicule fake news. Migrations and refugees are not part of a grand conspiracy, marijuana is not a gateway drug, robots will not take away our jobs and artificial intelligence will not take over the world anytime soon.



"What is more likely is that a lethal combination of politicians' greed and climate change will make the Earth uninhabitable in the not so distant future."



Dubioza Kolektiv have been on a whirlwind journey since their formation in 2003, releasing nine studio albums, garnering millions of streams as well as fans and followers from all over the globe and have collaborated with an array of artists and musicians from all genres across their discography.



The band's 2020 tour will kick off on February 5th and will come to the UK on the 12th starting in Birmingham. The tour also includes a date at London's Electric Ballroom. Kitted out in black and yellow football style outfits, Dubioza Kolektiv are a must-see act and if you are open to the experience, this will be a moment you will not forget!

UK TOUR DATES FEBRUARY 2020

12th - O2 Institute, Birmingham

13th - The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

14th - Concorde 2, Brighton

15th - Electric Ballroom, London

16th - The Fleece, Bristol

18th - The Globe, Cardiff

19th - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

20th - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

21st - Club Academy, Manchester

22nd - Phoenix, Exeter





Related Articles View More Music Stories