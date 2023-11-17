Dua Lipa's Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'At Your Service' Podcast

3x GRAMMY Award-winning, international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa welcomes Apple CEO, Tim Cook to Dua Lipa: At Your Service, in a special one-off episode following this summer's third season. You can listen to their conversation here or wherever you get your podcasts, and ad-free on BBC Sounds in the UK.

During his most recent trip to the UK, Tim sat down with Dua to discuss his childhood, being the first openly gay CEO in the Fortune 500, and Apple's environmental initiatives. Tim highlights the impact his family has had on his work ethic and how the representation of women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community within top companies is severely lacking.

Tim and Dua also dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape, and the carbon neutrality plans at Apple. Tim then closes the episode by providing Dua with his own recommendation lists for national parks to explore in the US, and books that have shaped him as a leader and a person. You can read Tim and Dua's full conversation about AI on Service95.com here.

The Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast is the sweeping companion piece to Dua's Service95 newsletter, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform created to help the reader make sense of the world. The podcast has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue and The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify who said, “Dua is an incredibly thoughtful interviewer with a genuine interest in people, social movements, and the arts.”

You can subscribe to the Service95 newsletter here to receive a weekly curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, and perspectives you won't see or read anywhere else.

About Tim Cook

Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple and serves on its board of directors.

Before being named CEO in August 2011, Tim was Apple's chief operating officer and was responsible for all of the company's worldwide sales and operations, including end-to-end management of Apple's supply chain, sales activities, and service and support in all markets and countries. He also headed Apple's Macintosh division and played a key role in the continued development of strategic reseller and supplier relationships, ensuring flexibility in response to an increasingly demanding marketplace.

Prior to joining Apple, Tim was vice president of Corporate Materials for Compaq and was responsible for procuring and managing all of Compaq's product inventory.

Previous to his work at Compaq, Tim was the chief operating officer of the Reseller Division at Intelligent Electronics.

Tim also spent 12 years with IBM, most recently as director of North American Fulfillment where he led manufacturing and distribution functions for IBM's Personal Computer Company in North and Latin America.

Tim earned an MBA from Duke University, where he was a Fuqua Scholar, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Auburn University.

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 6x Brit Award-winning international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa closed out 2022 as one of the top performers of the year, with both Variety and Billboard naming her Future Nostalgia World Tour among the best live shows of the year. The tour's namesake album solidified Dua's position as both a critical success and top radio performer.

Future Nostalgia is certified platinum in the US and UK, was the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021, and has spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021. In addition to breaking solo records, Dua proved to be a formidable collaborator, with Elton John's “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” landing them the honor of Variety's 2022 Hitmakers of the Year.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside the world of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform inspired by her lifelong habit of curating extensive recommendations lists.

The accompanying podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, features thoughtful conversations with high-profile guests from fellow performers and artists to authors and activists, and has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue, The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Dua's passion for reading and affinity for storytelling led her to launch the third and latest branch of the platform, the Service95 Book Club.

As a fashion icon, Dua has graced the cover of every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed. Most recently, Dua co-designed Versace's “La Vacanza” collection, alongside the iconic Donatella Versace herself. The womenswear collection debuted at a fashion show in Cannes in May 2023 which Vogue called, “the hottest collaboration of the summer” while Vogue Runway's review of the show hailed it “an instantly desirable, flattering summer wardrobe.”

Dua's eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 8 Grammy nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 38 billion streams and holds the record for having the top two most streamed albums by a female artist of all time on Spotify.