Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out Now

Duality focuses thematically on the balance between light and dark.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Drummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out Now

Lebanese-Canadian drummer, composer, educator and producer Sanah Kadoura presents her dynamic sophomore album Duality, out now. A follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed Hawk Eyes, Duality focuses thematically on the balance between light and dark. Musically, the album traverses the modern jazz idiom with hints of neo-soul and a strong musical influence from Kadoura's motherland of Lebanon. Sanah is in prime company on this innovative release, joined by a diverse ensemble featuring top musicians from New York City and Canada. Kadoura's impressive band includes Stacy Dillard on soprano saxophone, Rachel Therrien on trumpet and flugelhorn, Virginia MacDonald on clarinet, Joanna Majoko on vocals, Michael King on piano, Jonathan Michel on bass, Parham Haghighi on vocals, and Flavio Silva on guitar.

After living in New York City for a decade, Sanah Kadoura has quickly risen to prominence as a first-call drummer and an inventive composer. Kadoura has a special approach to her playing, a rare musicality that infuses melody and nuance into each rhythmic refrain. Whereas Hawk Eyes intrigued and excited audiences about Kadoura's singular sound, Duality cements the artist's position as one of the forefront creative composers on the modern jazz scene, telling a story of hope and resilience. "As we all navigate through our own internal balance, this album is an offering of healing, guidance and love," she shares. "We all have our own battles, and I think it's easier for us as humans to connect with each other through darkness, and find the light together."

The opening composition "The Gemini's" strikes an ominous chord to start the album, conjuring a feeling of darkness. The horns and vocals build mountains of hope, creating a landscape of soaring melodies over each other. An intensity that peaks with powerful vocal lines above the interwoven melodies. "The Seer, The Soarer" clearly shows the balance between the light and dark and the intertwining of the two, melding two very different grooves into one cohesive piece. "The Seer, starting and ending the composition, feels like the on-looker, the observer. While the heavy J-Dilla groove in the middle depicts the freedom, sheer power and lightness of the Soarer," Kadoura notes.

The title track "Duality", places the listener in a mystical land. A beautiful and unique melody is soulfully executed by vocalists Parham Haghighi and Joanna Majoko. Soprano saxophonist Stacy Dillard and clarinetist Virginia MacDonald share the first solo in what would be the ultimate Duality. Pianist Michael King offers a wonderful solo before ushering back in the vocal melody. Slowly, Rachel Therrien joins on flugelhorn and Jonathan Michel on bass next, building into a powerful melodic section. "Duality" is a true ensemble piece.

"When It's Time", brings a wistful element to the album. This folk-infused waltz features tremendous improvisation from the ensemble and offers listeners a true moment of compassion. "This composition somehow feels sad and hopeful at the same time," notes the composer.

"Zaytoon" is dedicated to Sanah's mother, and is a love letter to her Lebanese background. One can hear the intricate driving rhythms of the region and the implications of micro-tonal melodic movement. The piece features a wonderful vocal performance from Haghighi.

"Rise" featuring vocalist Joanna Majoko is the perfect send-off to this vibrant release. Kadoura notes "Being the only track with words, the message is an uplifting swell for anyone who has come up against the dark." Majoko provides a warm, soulful vocal performance over a tight neo-soul-tinged groove expertly laid down by the stellar rhythm section. The piece strikes a hopeful, joyous note, drawing listeners from the dark to the light, and is a fitting closer for this powerful project.



Hannah Anders Brings The Party In New Country Single Southern Free Photo
Hannah Anders Brings The Party In New Country Single 'Southern Free'
Country artist Hannah Anders has released new single 'Southern Free.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Multiple Grammy Winner & Gospel Legend Tye Tribbett Releases Live Album Photo
Multiple Grammy Winner & Gospel Legend Tye Tribbett Releases Live Album
Featuring hits like “Same God”, “He Turned It” and “We Gon Be Alright,” there is no question that this live album is every Gospel fan’s dream. All Things New: Live In Orlando is a project that encompasses the creativity, entertainment, and years of labor all in one moment - captured for all to experience.
AUs Dippers Share Tightening The Tangles & US Tour Dates Photo
AU's Dippers Share 'Tightening The Tangles' & US Tour Dates
The Australian indie-rock outfit Dippers (FKA Thigh Master) is thrilled to share “Tightening The Tangles,” their new track from their forthcoming album Clastic Rock. Dippers have also recently announced a run of US tour dates that are kicking off on March 9 in Phoenix, with stops in Austin, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, and more.
The Album Leaf Shares New Single Afterglow Featuring Kimbra Photo
The Album Leaf Shares New Single 'Afterglow' Featuring Kimbra
Visionary electronic artist The Album Leaf shares his transcendent new single, “Afterglow,” featuring New Zealand singer Kimbra. Upcoming tour launches in his native San Diego on May 13th and includes stops in Seattle, Chicago, Boston, and New York, before wrapping in his current hometown of Los Angeles on June 9th. 

More Hot Stories For You


Australian Singer-Songwriter Shayne Cook Releases Top 25 iTunes Single “Miles Away”Australian Singer-Songwriter Shayne Cook Releases Top 25 iTunes Single “Miles Away”
March 2, 2023

Shayne Cook is a genre-bending artist traversing many an era of sounds to create magical listener experiences. His latest single is 'Miles Away,' has already received critical acclaim across the board, both from listeners and musical industry peers. The new song introduces an acoustic folk-rock pop sound that is paired with Shayne Cook's signature minimalistic musical style and striking voice.
Gary Pratt's Celebrates Country Living On Latest Single “'Til Your Boots Are Dirty”Gary Pratt's Celebrates Country Living On Latest Single “'Til Your Boots Are Dirty”
March 2, 2023

Pittsburgh's Gary Pratt is an award-winning country musician who has gained fame on both national and international music charts. He blends the classic country sound with his unique musical approach to create songs that are toe-tappingly, boot-scoot-able, memorable and catchy.
See Your Shadow Releases New Single 'Whatever On The Rocks'See Your Shadow Releases New Single 'Whatever On The Rocks'
March 2, 2023

'Whatever on The Rocks' represents a milestone for SYS, as it was one of the first songs that Michael Coleman and J. Richard Murray worked on together. Released on March 3rd, 2023, the song flips the script on the usual country drinkin' love song.
FOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong FamilyFOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong Family
March 2, 2023

Electronic duo FOVOS returns to Barong Family baring two hard-hitting underground tracks forming 'Introspection' EP for their third release with the Dutch imprint.
'Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral' to be Released in April'Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral' to be Released in April
March 2, 2023

Mercury Studios in cooperation with Jazz Casual Productions, Inc., will release Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral on April 28, 2023.
share