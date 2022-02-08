Drug Couple Releases New Single 'Linda's Tripp'

The latest single to emerge from their upcoming 'Stoned Weekend' project, it's a track that finds the Couple's holiday-for-the-head taking a supernatural sideroad.

Described by the duo as "a song about a couple of teenage bloodsuckers and their tumultuous friendship", thankfully it's more of a bitter and twisted yarn from the back-of-beyond, than 'Twilight'-style fiction for the teen-vampire trash pile.

Lurching into earshot on a wave of knotty guitar lines, spindly mandolins, rickety solos and feedback obfuscated vocals; "Linda's Tripp" sounds like the glorious Neil Young / Dinosaur Jr / R.E.M hook-up that never happened.

As easy-going in its euphoria, as it is mixed-up in its melancholy; "Linda's Tripp" captures the roller coaster of adolescence and outsiderdom with an abject sense of chaos. It's title is sure to raise a grin among US history hacks too...

"It's name is an homage to one of the most notably tumultuous female friendships of all time" hints Miles Robinson. "It was inspired by a feeling more than music but I guess it ended up being a Dinosaur Jr rip."

"Linda's Tripp" follows the seasonal slacker-rock anthem "Our December" and the laid-back lushness of lead single "Lemon Trees". All three will feature on the band's fast approaching debut album 'Stoned Weekend' (released digitally on 18th February, via PaperCup Music).

Listen to the new single here: