Dropkick Murphys Announce Boston 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week Shows

Dropkick Murphys have announced their 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week hometown shows in Boston, which will all feature SoCal punk legends Pennywise as special guests, and opening acts to be announced soon. The run of shows begins Thursday, March 14 at Citizens House Of Blues Boston and will be followed by three nights at MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.

In addition, Saturday, March 16 will feature an intimate daytime Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall. Kids under 10 get in free to the VIP Mini-Concert with a paid ticketed parent or guardian. Proceeds will benefit the band's nonprofit, The Claddagh Fund.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM ET at Click Here.

The show dates are as follows:

Thursday, March 14: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ Citizens House of Blues

Friday, March 15: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Saturday, March 16: Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert (daytime)

Saturday, March 16: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sunday, March 17: Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, TBA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM each night.

Dropkick Murphys are currently touring the U.S. with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern through October 29. Dropkick Murphys' return to fully electric performances follows their pair of acoustic albums – 2022's critically acclaimed This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023's Okemah Rising – interpreting the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation.

The albums, recorded in Tulsa with trusted collaborator and producer Ted Hutt, exposed the band to new audiences through airplay on stations like SiriusXM's Outlaw Country, coverage in outlets such as Rolling Stone Country, Paste, CNN, Americana Highways and SPIN, and via Dropkick Murphys' first-ever acoustic, reserved-seating theater tour in 2022.

Dropkick Murphys Okemah Rising band members are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass).

About Dropkick Murphys

Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston's rock ‘n' roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, the boys have created the kind of music that's meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally.

Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (Turn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out In Style), along with 2005's gold-selling The Warrior's Code featuring the near double platinum classic “I'm Shipping Up To Boston.”

Whether you caught a legendary gig at The Rathskeller (The Rat) under Kenmore Square, found the band by taking the T to Newbury Comics to cop Do Or Die in '98, discovered them in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award winning The Departed, or saw ‘em throw down at Coachella (or one of hundreds of other festivals), you've become a part of their extended family.

Dropkick Murphys' music has generated half-a-billion streams, they've quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. In 2020, the band was one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick's Day virtual performance.

It was followed by their landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers and held the #3 spot on Pollstar's “Top 2020 Live Streams” chart. Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, was #1 on Pollstar's Livestream chart for the week ending March 22, 2021, logging over 1 million views.

Dropkick Murphys returned in 2022 with their first-ever all-acoustic album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS]), and seated theater tour. This Machine Still Kills Fascists--and their follow-up album Okemah Rising--breathe musical life into mostly unpublished lyrics by the legendary Woody Guthrie, curated for the band by Woody's daughter Nora Guthrie.

About Pennywise

Formed in the South Bay of Los Angeles—a neighborhood with a rich punk-rock history—in 1988, Pennywise went on to amass an international following with their relentless touring and a melodic, high-energy sound fusing classic punk, surf punk, and blistering hardcore.

Through the years, Pennywise have solidified their place in punk history with iconic songs like “F*ck Authority,” “Alien,” and “Bro Hymn” (their timeless ode to brotherhood and departed friends). Pennywise have released 11 albums over the last three decades, including: Pennywise (1991), Unknown Road (1993), About Time (1995), Full Circle (1997), Straight Ahead (1999), Land of the Free? (2001), From The Ashes (2003), The Fuse (2005), Reason To Believe (2008), Yesterdays (2014), and Never Gonna Die (2018).

Resolutely working outside the margins of the mainstream, the band has emerged as an enduringly vibrant staple on SoCal radio airwaves and the worldwide festival circuit.

Photo by Emanuela Giurano




