Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are #1 Most Added at AAA, Commission 'Dragons' Mural in East Nashville

"End of the World," the lead single from Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' new album Dragons, is off to the races at AAA Radio where it tied for #1 most added this week and took the #4 most added spot at Americana Radio. The song was co-written by Holcomb and Sean McConnell (Brad Paisley, Eli Young Band, Tim McGraw) and features one of the boldest vocal performances of Holcomb's career. Take a listen now!

Drew Holcomb is expanding his festival portfolio in 2019 by combining two of the things he loves most: music & golf. This fall marks the inaugural year of The Headliner, A Golf and Music Gathering which takes place from November 21-24 at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Florida.

Listen here:





"The Headliner is about two of the things I love the most, golf and music. I've made friends all over the country playing both, and bringing those friends together to experience world class golf, great music, and a weekend of lifelong memories is a dream come true." - Drew Holcomb, Founder



The Headliner, A Golf and Music Gathering is a unique golf destination event at Streamsong Resort. The Headliner will feature 3 days of golf and music in ideal Florida Fall weather, with nightly intimate theatre performances by Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and Shawn Mullins.

Holcomb also commissioned a mural in the neighborhood he and his family have lived in for 13 years, East Nashville. Click the screenshot above to see as artist Kim Radfordbrings the Dragons mural to life. If you're in Nashville, stop by and take a photo, tag the location, and every week from now until Christmas, one visitor who tags the mural will win a Dragons prize pack!

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Dragons Out August 16th via Thirty Tigers





