Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Take Their Turn At Southern Rock With 'Suffering'

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release their first new single of 2024 with the Southern Rock scorcher “Suffering” listen via your preferred DSP.

When asked about their sonic shift on this latest single Holcomb shared, “One of our guiding principles when we recorded the 21 songs of Strangers No More was to let the song tell us how to record it. What that means is not to let past recording habits and sonic choices dictate how we record these new songs. I wrote this song from the well of all my love of rock n roll. It's a stanza song telling the story of people lost in their circumstances, which we as humans often have so little control of. We all suffer, it's a part of the deal, and singing it as loud as I can in the bullet of a rock song makes it feel like we are all in this together. Here is one of my favorite recordings we have ever made. We give you…‘Suffering.'”

The single comes just two weeks ahead of the band's US headline tour that hits most every major city throughout the US, kicking off on April 3rd in Lexington, KY and wrapping with two nights at The Ryman in their home base of Nashville, TN. “Suffering” also follows December's “Way Back When” single – a stirring ballad that pulled on the heartstrings of anyone who heard it. These two new songs follow the June 2023 release of the band's ninth full-length studio album Strangers No More – listen HERE – that led to their first #1 Americana single with “Find Your People.”

In addition, album track “Dance With Everybody” is having a moment right now thanks to the NCAA March Madness TV Commercial, which you can check out HERE (who knew Charles Barkley had such moves!) and catch anytime you might be watching these games live on TV on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

It has been a banner year for Holcomb and his band who just last month gave “Find Your People” its late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This follows the band's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 23rd performing “Find Your People” on the Igniting Memories Solo Stove float. In July they returned to CBS Saturday Morning to perform “Find Your People” along with “All the Money in the World” and “Fly,” and they made their first ever appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark on October 3rd, returning to the show in December to perform “Dance With Everybody.”

On the live front, the band returned to Bonnaroo on June 18th, spent the summer on the road as direct support for Darius Rucker, and spent the fall both headlining and supporting The Head and The Heart. In addition, Holcomb did a solo tour of Europe in January 2024 making a stop to perform at the Americana Music Association UK Awards, and outside of their annual Neighborly Christmas Shows, Drew and his wife Ellie Holcomb spent February on the road together for their Feels Like Home tour.

On top of all that Strangers No More earned Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors an Americana Music Association UK nomination for “International Album of the Year” alongside Allison Russell's The Returner and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit's Weathervanes and saw the band gaining more than 5 MILLION new listeners on Spotify alone. Holcomb celebrates community, collaboration, and his love for contemporary American Roots music with his longtime bandmates – Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) on the new LP and it has resonated. Listen to Strangers No More and the new singles HERE and confirmed dates are below.

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:

April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester Music Hall

April 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine

April 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

April 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield Amphitheater

April 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

April 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTC

April 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery Ballroom

April 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest Café

April 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall

April 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 18 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues

April 19 in St. Louis, MO at The Hawthorn

April 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush Music Festival

April 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn

April 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

April 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn Ballroom

April 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre

April 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads Saloon

May 1 in Omaha, NE at Slowdown

May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall

May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room

May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall

May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre

May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern

May 15 in Lincoln, NE at Pinebowl Amphitheatre$

May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

$Willie Nelson