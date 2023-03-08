Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors New Single 'Find Your People'

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release "Find Your People." A joyful rallying cry, the single is the latest from the band's forthcoming new studio album Strangers No More due out June 7th via Magnolia Music. "Find Your People" comes with the official music video, follows last month's finger-picked folk song "Fly," and is the fourth to be released ahead of the Strangers No More LP.

Strangers No More is Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors ninth album and follows the band's critically acclaimed 2019 LP Dragons. On the new album, Holcomb celebrates the sense of togetherness as he and his longtime bandmates - Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) - rejoice in one another's presence after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Strangers No More was recorded over eight inspired days in Asheville, NC at Echo Mountain Studios with Cason Cooley (Ben Rector, Ingrid Michaelson) producing.

They focused on live-in-the-studio performances that showcased the band's chemistry and camaraderie, capturing the bulk of each song - including vocals, instrumental textures, and solos - in real time. "We'd do eight to ten performances of a single song, looking for the revelatory moment," Holcomb remembers. "The goal was to prove an expanded vision of who we are and what we do."

In addition to releasing a new full-length studio album this year and making their return to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the band is celebrating the 10-Year Anniversary of one of their most beloved albums, 2013's Good Light. The decade that followed saw Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release five consecutive albums that peaked in the upper reaches of the Billboard charts.

Also in that time period, Holcomb launched the incredibly popular Moon River Music Festival, an annual event that is heading into its eighth year (and fifth in Chattanooga, TN's Coolidge Park) this coming September 9th and 10th. 2023's lineup featuring Hozier, Caamp, Nickel Creek, First Aid Kit, Marcus King and more (see full lineup HERE) was announced last week and sold out in mere days!

Listen to Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors capture one of those revelatory moments today via "Find Your People." Catch Drew & Ellie Holcomb on their Residency Tour through April, catch Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Bonnaroo on June 18th, and look for more tour news in the very near future!

Photo by Ashtin Paige