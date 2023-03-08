Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors New Single 'Find Your People'

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors New Single 'Find Your People'

Their new album will be released on June 7.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release "Find Your People." A joyful rallying cry, the single is the latest from the band's forthcoming new studio album Strangers No More due out June 7th via Magnolia Music. "Find Your People" comes with the official music video, follows last month's finger-picked folk song "Fly," and is the fourth to be released ahead of the Strangers No More LP.

Strangers No More is Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors ninth album and follows the band's critically acclaimed 2019 LP Dragons. On the new album, Holcomb celebrates the sense of togetherness as he and his longtime bandmates - Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) - rejoice in one another's presence after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Strangers No More was recorded over eight inspired days in Asheville, NC at Echo Mountain Studios with Cason Cooley (Ben Rector, Ingrid Michaelson) producing.

They focused on live-in-the-studio performances that showcased the band's chemistry and camaraderie, capturing the bulk of each song - including vocals, instrumental textures, and solos - in real time. "We'd do eight to ten performances of a single song, looking for the revelatory moment," Holcomb remembers. "The goal was to prove an expanded vision of who we are and what we do."

In addition to releasing a new full-length studio album this year and making their return to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the band is celebrating the 10-Year Anniversary of one of their most beloved albums, 2013's Good Light. The decade that followed saw Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release five consecutive albums that peaked in the upper reaches of the Billboard charts.

Also in that time period, Holcomb launched the incredibly popular Moon River Music Festival, an annual event that is heading into its eighth year (and fifth in Chattanooga, TN's Coolidge Park) this coming September 9th and 10th. 2023's lineup featuring Hozier, Caamp, Nickel Creek, First Aid Kit, Marcus King and more (see full lineup HERE) was announced last week and sold out in mere days!

Listen to Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors capture one of those revelatory moments today via "Find Your People." Catch Drew & Ellie Holcomb on their Residency Tour through April, catch Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Bonnaroo on June 18th, and look for more tour news in the very near future!

Photo by Ashtin Paige




Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single Egoland Photo
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single 'Egoland'
GRAMMY® Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have returned with their second single, 'Egoland,' from their upcoming landmark new album. The single elaborates on the sonic and spiritual explorations of the album with unexpected elements enhancing their characteristic guitar proficiency including reverb-drenched slide guitar.
Duncan Laurence Shares New Single Skyboy Photo
Duncan Laurence Shares New Single 'Skyboy'
Duncan Laurence returns with a new single and accompanying video for “Skyboy.” The Eurovision winner co-wrote “Skyboy” with Jordan Garfield, and Wouter Hardy it was produced by Leroy Clampitt (Justin Bieber, Madison Beer, Sabrina Carpenter).  The official music video was shot in Sweden, and directed by Duncan himself.
joan Releases New Single loner & US Tour Dates Photo
joan Releases New Single 'loner' & US Tour Dates
joan (Alan Benjamin Thomas and Steven Rutherford) have spent the past few years building their world, single by single, tour date by tour date; from their debut EP, 2019’s portra, to the much-loved cloudy & its sister EP partly cloudy, to 2021's hi & bye EPs. Their songs have been streamed over 120 million times.
WHIPPED CREAM Unveils New EP Someone You Can Count On Photo
WHIPPED CREAM Unveils New EP 'Someone You Can Count On'
Music producer, singer/songwriter & artist WHIPPED CREAM unveils her new EP Someone You Can Count On on Monstercat. Boasting a portfolio of work with a diversity of greats such as Latto, UNIIQU3, Moore Kismet, and Lil Keed, there is no limit to WHIPPED CREAM’s creative ingenuity. Accumulating almost nine million streams already.

From This Author - Michael Major


Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'
March 8, 2023

Circle The Earth has dropped their debut EP along with an music video for the title track “Hey Goodbye.” Watch the video, directed and produced by Caitlin Hill, and listen to “Hey Goodbye,” co-written by front woman Khadia and guitarist Kazuki Tokaji alongside Jim McGorman (Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, Goo Goo Dolls).
Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST DocumentaryJanet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary
March 8, 2023

Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.
Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With MadonnaGoldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna
March 8, 2023

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Goldie Hawn has now opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt 'undermined' by Weinstein.
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The OscarsTHE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars
March 8, 2023

Halle Bailey has shared a new poster for the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, revealing that a new official trailer for the film will debut during The Oscars. Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, are also scheduled to present during the awards ceremony.
Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'
March 8, 2023

Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great share a new version of “Tell Me Have You Been Dancing” remixed by and featuring vocals from indie pop artist Claud. Additionally, the band has announced that independent folk singer/songwriter Olive Klug will be joining their ALL YOU NEED IS TIME Tour as the opener.
share